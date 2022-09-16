WWE Extreme Rules 2022: list of rumored main matches

We are three weeks away from the celebration of the next Premium Live Events WWE and the company is expected to announce more matches in the coming days. So far there is only one confirmed match for Extreme Rules: the fight for the SmackDown Women’s Championship between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey.

Other matches are scheduled to form the centerpiece of the show and there is speculation that one could get a lot of prominence, especially if Roman Reigns is not part of the show. We talk about fight between Riddle and Seth Rollinswhich is scheduled to take place under a special stipulation. Rollins defeated Riddle at Clash at The Castle and this match would serve as a rematch. It is rumored that it would not be the last of the saga.

Another of the fights expected to be confirmed is the Raw Women’s Championship match between Bianca Belair and Bayley. It is something that has been speculated since Clash at The Castle and that could occur in Extreme Rules. Damage CTRL, Bayley’s faction, has been at odds with Bianca Belair and the block made up of Alexa Bliss and Asuka in recent weeks.



Extreme Rules 2022 will take place on October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Fans will be able to witness this event live from the venue, or broadcast through Peacock in the United States and WWE Network internationally.



WWE Extreme Rules 2022 updated billboard



SmackDown Women’s Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey



Rumored matches for WWE Extreme Rules 2022



Raw Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

Riddle vs. seth rollins

