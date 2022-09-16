WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Roman Reigns and Logan Paul could fight in the main event

Although there are about two months to go before its completion, WWE he’s already starting to think about the billboard Crown Jewel 2022. This Premium Live Event will be the second stop of the company in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the year, in addition to the fourth annual edition of the show in Riyadh.

In the last hours, the news portals have been able to confirm the striking main event that WWE has planned for this special day. Wrestling Oberver has confirmed that the company will start building a rivalry between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul which will culminate in Saudi Arabia in early November. We previously reported that Reigns is not scheduled for further title defenses until November, when Crown Jewel and Survivor Series take place.

Logan Paul will make an appearance on Friday Night SmackDown in the next few hours. Through his social networks, the influencer declared that there will be “a massive announcement” during his participation this Friday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Dave Meltzer also reported that WWE will hold a press conference in Las Vegas this Saturday to promote the hand in hand between both personalities. Confirmation of this fight is expected in the following hours.



WWE Crown Jewel 2022 will take place on Saturday, November 5 at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fans will be able to witness this event live from the stands, or through WWE Network (Peacock in the United States). WWE is expected to provide more details of the card weeks before the Premium Live Event.

