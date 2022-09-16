WWE could be preparing a match between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns

During the last hours, information has come to light about the reason why Logan Paul will make his appearance on Friday Night SmackDown. Through his radio program, Dave Meltzer, a journalist from Wrestling Observer, has indicated that the reason why Logan Paul will reappear tonight in the blue WWE show is for rival him with Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns was the special guest of the latest edition of Logan Paul’s podcast “Impaulsive”, where he talked about his career, his past with leukemia and the problems that arose with his career as a football player, his best rivals, his more complicated moments in the ring, like the promo with John Cena where he went “blank” and other issues. Reigns left before the end of the program and Logan Paul pointed out that if he faced Roman Reigns at this moment, he was convinced that he could beat him.

These statements led to a series of messages on Twitter with Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Paul Heyman and Triple H as protagonists. Ultimately, the WWE General Manager responded with the following message To Logan Paul: “I just so happen to have a globally televised platform to allow our Superstars to ‘handle’ their issues with each other… consider this as an invite to #Smackdown tomorrow night!”

Dave Meltzer has continued to analyze this situation in his weekly newsletter. “Apparently WWE is building the Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns. They did an angle on Paul’s podcast and this leads to Paul appearing on Smackdown on September 16 in Anaheim,” Meltzer wrote. “Unless things have changed and Roman Reigns is added to the Extreme Rules show, the next title defense was going to be in Saudi Arabia on November 5.”

The night after SummerSlam, after beating The Miz, Logan Paul reappeared on Monday Night Raw launching a message on the giant screen, confirming the signing of a multi-year agreement and appearances at WWE events. Logan Paul mentioned that he would return to the ring, although he stated that he did not know when. At that time there was speculation that he would return in 2023 because he wanted to have a boxing match at the end of the year. For that reason, this sudden return has led to the suspicion that WWE wants to give him a starting opportunity against The Tribal Chief.

