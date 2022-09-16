Why Mick Foley doesn’t like the German duplex

The German duplex is one of the most recognized movements in wrestling. Brock Lesnar has made them one of his weapons of choice, it’s the way he takes his opponents to Suplex City. But Mick Foley doesn’t like them. In a recent episode of his podcast, Foley Is Pod, the WWE Hall of Famer explains that they destroy the quality of life of the fighters.

► Mick Foley criticizes the German duplex

“I’ll probably take some flak for being the guy who did a lot of risky stuff, but they noticed that I don’t have a scar on my neck. You’d think he would have been one of the first in line for that surgery. I didn’t let people pull me back very often.. There would be a time when a guy like Rick Steiner would throw me out whether I wanted to go or not, but he usually had a plan B. I don’t like German suplexes. I think over time they shorten careers and destroy quality of life. People can criticize me for that. Over time, it will wear you down.

«If you show a doctor the fight that Daniel García had with Wheeler Yuta, he will probably tell you that this can reduce his quality of life. I think there are things with which we can create illusions. That back suplex, it used to be a back suplex, now it’s a German suplex, I was jumping off my couch when I was watching All Japan Wrestling when I was seeing Dr. Death. I asked Doc and he said, ‘Brother, they’re lining up to get you to Japan.’ They wanted to receive it. Each one wants to take it successively higher. And if I don’t put up all four fingers in time, I’m going to get a big jolt, gonna give me a concussion. I just can’t see that those things are good for long-term health, and not everyone is going to make a lot of money..

“These guys are hard workers. yesI just think they could do without that move. I remember taking a beating (from critics) when I said, ‘Man, I hated seeing Sasha Banks do the suicide stop because it was the only move that seemed to lend itself to injury almost every time she did it.’ It’s like, take it off the menu. Here is one of the most amazing workers of our generation. You don’t need that. You don’t need that. If you think you need a dip, think of something that won’t make kids, men, and women jump out of their chairs..

“As crazy as it sounds for this to come from a guy who did all those things, I don’t want to see any of us in a wheelchair. I don’t want to see any of us needing long-term care and requesting quality of life care from the Cauliflower Alley Club. There are only other ways around it. And for God’s sake, cut back on the elbows at house shows..

“I know that I am opening the door to criticism. See, I go to bat when one of our guys is down. I’m trying to raise money. But if you feel in your heart that what we’re doing is going to wear people down and put them in a bad spot as they get older, then let’s try to think of something else..

“We removed chair hits (to the head = to the point where you now see those hits, especially in the standalone scene, and it’s just stupid. I will argue that I avoided the ones that hit the side. I gladly took the ones in the lead because that’s what we did back then, but now we know better (what damage they can do), and I wonder what it will take for people to say take the German duplex off the menu? . You see, when Brock is with Taker, it’s a very different German duplex. I think you have to treat everyone as if they were Taker. If you’re doing a German suplex, you have to put that guy flat. I don’t care if the pop isn’t that big. Those people will find something else to impact.”

You only have that life. Be very careful with that, a hit card as they say. There is a big difference between having a limp and having trouble moving around and being in a wheelchair. There is a big difference. You see, I still have this, you know, I still have the motion. If you see, I’m always stretching this. There were maybe 10 to 20 times, this is something I talk about in some of my solo shows, and I don’t go there that often because it’s so personal. There were probably two dozen times where I felt good, I’m just throwing caution to the wind and hope for the best, and probably out of those two dozen times, four or five times when I landed, I was like, I have to move this finger. I have to try to move this toe. Can I move? That’s a scary, scary feeling.”

“We have this long line of fighters with the scar on their necks. Steve Edge, Kurt, over and over. I think we should do what we can to avoid those surgeries in the future and those are surgeries performed by one of the best in the business. Not everyone has access to that. There are still a lot of guys who pretend they’re not hurt when they are. You’re going to feel the need to continue to do these things, especially at house shows to get to star level, when in my mind, it’s not about the stars. It’s about sending people home with a feeling, especially a feeling that they want to come back. Sometimes we can go so far with matches that I think we’re giving people such a crash course that they say, that was awesome, but I’m good for the year and no, when are they coming to town? I need to be there.

What do you think of Mick Foley’s opinion on the German duplex?