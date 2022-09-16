Who is the Argentine wife of Matt Damon

Matt Damon It has a very close link with Argentina. This is because your wife was born in Salta. With Luciana Barrosothe American actor had 3 daughters and adopted the girl she had had from a previous relationship.

Luciana Barroso: all about Matt Damon’s wife

Luciana Bozan Barroso He was born in Salta, Argentina, on July 31, 1976. He grew up in a humble family and in the care of his grandparents, since his parents had to go out to work to survive.

Matt Damon with his Argentine wife.

From a young age she manifested a clear interest in the artistic, so much so that she studied and graduated as a Bachelor of Arts. With the title in hand, she made her first big life change and began traveling the world as a flight attendant. So it was that she met Arbello Barroso, an American businessman with whom she married and with whom she had Alexia, her first daughter.

However, the relationship did not prosper and after a short time they separated. Luciana She started working as a waitress in Miami and it was there that she would meet the love of her life.

The love story of Matt Damon and his Argentine wife

It tells the story that it was the year 2003 and Matt Damon was working on Stuck on You, a comedy directed by brothers Bob and Peter Farrelly (Dumb and Dumber, There’s Something About Mary). Faced with a kind of siege from fans, the actor born in 1970 decided to hide in a bar in the area, and it was there that he felt the crush that would change his life forever.

“They say that something incredible happens to you when you meet the woman of your destiny, and it did. I swear to God something unspeakable happened to me.” Damon remembering the moment when he first saw Luciana. Luckily for him, the charm was reciprocal and the love between them came quickly and naturally. In December 2005 they married in an intimate ceremony and over the years they had 3 daughters: Isabella, Gia and Stella.

Far from being isolated abroad, Matt and his wife they came to Argentina several times to visit her family. On one occasion, Damon He asked if he could watch a Boca Juniors game and the experience ended up being one of the most memorable for him.