When is the right time to change the car’s timing belt?

Although at first glance it looks like a simple toothed belt, the function performed by the timing belt in a vehicle is key to keeping the engine in perfect condition, so an unexpected rupture of this piece can cause quite severe and costly damage.

Also known as distribution band It is responsible for synchronizing the operation of the engine in general, so any failure in it will automatically make it stop working.

In the event that the belt were to burst while the vehicle was in motion, it could completely damage the engine and render it unusable, since both the valves, the pistons and a large part of the other components of the machine would be affected.

In this sense, as in most parts and accessories replacements, not doing them on time ends up being very expensive.

Hence the importance of changing any timing belt in advance, regardless of the brand of its manufacturer, because, although it looks very solid, it has an expiration period.

Going to the maintenance manual of a vehicle is the most appropriate way to determine what is the right time to replace a part.

However, people who no longer own this little book or simply find it difficult to read, should know that –On average- a timing belt should be replaced between 60,000 and 160,000 kilometers, but this will also depend on the type of use and the environment where the unit circulates.

For example, in urban centers it is advisable to lower the part replacement interval by between 20 and 25%, since it happens that traffic generally forces mobility units to pause and accelerate continuously, which means wearing them out more quickly.

Other factors to take into account when determining when to change a timing belt have to do with the type of climate where vehicles regularly travel, as well as the levels of dust or humidity that prevail in certain areas.

While is true that, in remote cases, a timing belt can last up to 10 years, as a general rule all should be replaced every 5 yearseven if the vehicle has been parked most of the time.

It is necessary to know that the price of changing a timing belt may sound expensive, but compared to what its breakage can mean through the damage caused, then the mechanic’s fees are more than justified.

You may also like:

– How to check the nitrogen pressure in the tires

– Is it good to use massage alcohol on your car body paint to clean it?

– 5 things you should never do to your car tires to make them last longer