What happened in the fight between Jesús Corona and Iván Morales? Halftime

Aztec stadium / 09.15.2022





Raul Gutierreztechnician of Blue Cross, clarified the situation that happened at the end of tonight’s game between the Machine and León. Thus, the strategist explained that once they entered the locker room, the two talked about things and everything was just a misunderstanding.

“You know that when you finish a match, you have different reactions and situations, each player has a different world in that sense, beyond the joy that your team wins.

So it was just a misunderstanding, when I found out, we already talked about it and it was solvedwe are more united than ever precisely when they went down to the dressing room we fixed it right there and absolutely nothing happened, “he said.

And it is that once the party finished, Chuy called all the playersboth those who were in the game and those who stayed on the bench to thank the fans for their support tonight, Morales did not comply with the order and continued on his way.

At that moment, Corona pushed him and claimed and immediately his companions were alarmed. Jorge Garcia stopped the goalkeeper; while Erik Lyra he did the same with the Chilean.

MATCH HEAT

Regarding this, Crown I also clarify that everything was in a heat at the end of the match.

“There was nothing, it was just there in the game at the end of the matchwhat happened there is because of the intensity with which it is played but there is nothing because they talked and There’s nothing more to say”, said the captain.

