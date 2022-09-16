What are we doing to increase the well-being of our collaborators?

The pandemic revolutionized our lifestyle. What for many years we considered normal suddenly ceased to be. Specifically, at the time when we had to move our work space and move everything from the office to the home, the line between work and personal became thinner, to the point of being a non-existent limit for some people.

Today in Chile, surveys warn that the mental and emotional health of our workers is being diminished, as is the case, for example, with the report by the consulting firm Ipsos, which places us in second place with the greatest decline in emotional health globally. among the countries evaluated. Other reports reveal that 59% want to quit their current job. Given this scenario, the question that arises is, what are we doing as employers to increase the well-being of employees and that they enjoy their jobs.

Just as technology has been our main ally for the growth and improvement of our businesses, it must also be a tool that serves to intelligently manage human capital and make decisions with a positive impact on the quality of life of workers.

Companies must focus on their workforce and place it at the center of their operation. This change in mindset is a value that should be a priority: knowing the needs of each person, enhancing their talents, accompanying their career development, ensuring that their purpose is aligned with corporate objectives and deploying strategies so that they are happy in their place of work. worked.

In the same way that we carry out analyzes focused on the value offer and differentiators towards clients and consumers, we must do the same with those who work with us. In this sense, there are software products that help us take actions so that our collaborators feel comfortable and supported not only professionally, but also personally.

In the company where I work, we are aware that fostering a healthy organizational culture and climate is directly related to our ability to deliver positive experiences and emotions. Some of the best practices we carry forward include honest and transparent communication, leadership based on influence, a culture of continuous learning and recognition of the work of others, and a diverse and inclusive environment that allows the space to listen to different opinions and new ideas.

As an example, one of the latest initiatives we launched was to implement World Mental Health Day, a day in which, at a global level, all employees take a day off.

To the extent that more companies put their employees at the center of their personnel management strategies, we will be able to reverse the problems that trigger mental illness and brain drain. Happy workers have higher job satisfaction, are more involved and committed, have higher levels of commitment and have lower rates of stress and absenteeism. And all this results in better results for the company. A true virtuous circle of well-being.

The author is general manager of SAP Chile.

The opinions expressed are the sole responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Chile