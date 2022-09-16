We are spellbound by the dress Emma Watson wore to hit the target

Yahoo Spain Originals

The humiliating treatment of a group of people to a heifer to take a picture with her

The images of a group of young people grabbing and immobilizing a heifer to take a photo with her during a bullfighting celebration has generated great outrage on social networks. The scene, which makes your hair stand on end, has occurred this week in the town of Tornavacas, Cáceres, in Extremadura. This can be seen in a video shared by Animalistas Sanse on its Twitter account, in which fifteen people appear harassing and denigrating the animal with the sole objective of taking a snapshot with it. To achieve this, one of the youngsters grabs it by the horns and another by the tail and, little by little, individuals are added to help them hold it. But perhaps the cruelest moment is the one starring another of the individuals climbing on the back as if it were a horse. As soon as they get the animal under control, they pose with it in front of someone who seems to take a picture of them, although he does not appear on screen. As seen in the image, the protagonists act with total impunity and without taking into account the suffering of the calf. How could it be otherwise, animal associations have come out in a storm after the publication of Animalistas Sanse, to condemn an ​​attitude they consider denigrating and to ask that the rights of these living beings be respected. “We leave you very harsh images from yesterday in the town of Tornavaca, Valle del Jerte, Extremadura. @jareciosantos, mayor of the town, protects him. How long are we going to allow such impunity? Potential criminal acts”, writes @AnimalSanse along with this video that already has more than 100,000 views. The publication has received dozens of comments condemning the attitude of the authors, whom most of them have described as “cowards, sadists and murderers.”