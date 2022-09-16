VIDEO | The funny reaction of “Canelo” Álvarez when a fan asked him to make “his wife a child”

The award-winning Mexican boxerbetter known as Saul “El Canelo” Alvarezhas thousands of fans throughout the Mexican Republic, where he is considered a milestone in boxing, so it is not surprising that when he gets to live with his fans he is flooded with praise and good wishes.

However, there was a follower of “Canelo Álvarez” who requested something out of seriessince instead of asking for an autograph or a personalized greeting, he ended up asking for something for his wife.

So while Saul “El Canelo” Alvarez took photos with some of his followers, another fan yelled from the bottom to make his wife a childwhich ended up making the boxer turn around to look for who had done this.

Therefore, the bizarre request ended up working so that the people who were placed on the right side of the place where he was “The cinnamon” managed to get a photo of the smiling boxer.

Well, in addition to attracting attention, the strange request from your fan made “El Canelo AlvarezHe let out a laugh that ended up making him blush.

And although in the video shared on social networks it cannot be seen if in the end the boxer found the whereabouts of the controversial fan, the truth is that many users they took in grace the request out of series.

In fact, there were Internet users who even dedicated themselves to making memes about it, thus taking up the reaction of “The cinnamon” and coming to compare it with the expression of the so-called “Niño del Oxxo”.

