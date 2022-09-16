(VIDEO) Costa Rica stands out in the show of Hollywood star Drew Barrymore

Melissa Gonzalez

The natural beauties of Costa Rica were present during the premiere week of the third season of The Drew Barrymore Show, on American television CBS.

The entertainment and interview program is hosted by the actress, recognized for her long career in Hollywood, with leading roles in films such as ET, Charlie’s Angels and 50 First Dates.

The presence of Costa Rica in this episode is part of the marketing and promotion actions of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute in the United States market.

During the episode, a guest on the show was given a trip to Costa Rica and audience members took home a stuffed sloth as a souvenir.

The show has an average of 14 million views across its digital and social platforms.

“From the marketing area we constantly devise actions that allow us to connect with the best prospects or tourists with a high interest in traveling to our country. What better way to do it than in a space like The Drew Barrymore Show, where the presenter also shared her own positive experience enjoying our natural beauties during a vacation several years ago, ”said Carolina Trejos, ICT Marketing Director.

The guest who received the trip a trip to Costa Rica was recognized as a “defender of environmental justice” for her passion for nature conservation and for tending to the development of communities, principles that are aligned with Costa Rica’s tourism model Delicious.

During the pandemic, this Brooklyn, New York resident launched her business, “Sustain frame,” to spread environmental and climate awareness by partnering with small business owners and performing acts of community service.