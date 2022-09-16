Valentino Pink PP, the FW22 campaign with Zendaya
The famous actress and fashion icon Zendaya, Pierpaolo Piccioli’s muse, is the face of the Fall-Winter 2022 Valentino Pink PP campaign
Pink is the color of 2022 since Valentino showed his Fall-Winter collection at the Carreau du Temple during Paris Fashion Week. A radical choice, that of Pierpaolo Piccioli. Focus on a single color, pink, which has covered every single look with the sudden interruption of deep black. Such a hot and particular pink, developed in collaboration with Pantone, to deserve a name of its own: Valentino Pink PP, which gave its name to the Autumn-Winter collection of which Zendaya is the face of the campaign.
“Pink is the first color I thought of because it is always present in my collections”, said Valentino’s creative director. «Pink is the liberation from the need to paint reality in a realistic way. I wanted to strip this color of all those values that are traditionally associated with it and refer to what is feminine, carefree and flirtatious ».
Zendaya in the Valentino Pink PP campaign
The images, created by Michael Bailey-Gates, portray Zendaya in some monochrome Valentino Pink PP looks, vibrant pink from head to toe.
Zendaya, elected by Time as one of the 100 most influential people of 2022 and made history as the youngest actress to win two Emmys, looks stunning as she stands in front of a background, also pink. The “Euphoria” star wears dresses, bags and boots from the Valentino Fall-Winter 2022 collection.
In addition to photos, the campaign also includes a short film directed by the director of “Euphoria”, Marcell Rév. In the movie, Zendaya is projected in a dreamlike, surreal dimension, saturated with Pierpaolo Piccioli’s characteristic Pink PP hue, to the tune of Yazoo’s “Only You”.