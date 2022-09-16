Valentino Pink PP, the FW22 campaign with Zendaya

The famous actress and fashion icon Zendaya, Pierpaolo Piccioli’s muse, is the face of the Fall-Winter 2022 Valentino Pink PP campaign

Pink is the color of 2022 since Valentino showed his Fall-Winter collection at the Carreau du Temple during Paris Fashion Week. A radical choice, that of Pierpaolo Piccioli. Focus on a single color, pink, which has covered every single look with the sudden interruption of deep black. Such a hot and particular pink, developed in collaboration with Pantone, to deserve a name of its own: Valentino Pink PP, which gave its name to the Autumn-Winter collection of which Zendaya is the face of the campaign.

“Pink is the first color I thought of because it is always present in my collections”, said Valentino’s creative director. «Pink is the liberation from the need to paint reality in a realistic way. I wanted to strip this color of all those values ​​that are traditionally associated with it and refer to what is feminine, carefree and flirtatious ».

Zendaya in the Valentino Pink PP campaign

The images, created by Michael Bailey-Gates, portray Zendaya in some monochrome Valentino Pink PP looks, vibrant pink from head to toe.