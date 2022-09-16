Trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be a movie. Meet the protagonists

The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will become ua film that will be released on September 30 on Tubi, a free content platform in the United States.

Directed by Sarah Lohman, who is known for her work on the “Grace and Frankie” series, the film will star Mark Hapka who will play Depp and Megan Davis in the role of Heard.

MarVista Entertainment of Fox Entertainment will be the production company responsible for the film in collaboration with Tubi and the realization of the film project was worked on as quickly as possible in recreate the most crucial moments of the trial which lasted just over two months.

“It is capturing a timely version of a history that became part of the cultural spiritpainting a unique picture of what millions of people saw in the headlines over the summer,” Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson said in a statement retrieved “Variety”.

Likewise, Mark Hapka shared a post through his official Instagram account confirming his participation. within the film and thanked the shows of support from followers who reacted to the first publication he made “Variety”.

“In case they didn’t have enough of the evidence. This will be out very soon on Tubi Thanks for the love!“, reads the publication of the 40-year-old actor.

It should be remembered that the result of the trial that ended on June 1, found Amber Heard as guilty of defaming Johnny Depp. However, the jury also found the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star guilty on one count of defamation.