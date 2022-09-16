Today’s Matches: Cruz Azul vs. Len: Summary, result and goals of the early match of Liga MX: Matchday 16 Apertura 2022

Live score: Cruz Azul 2-1 Len | Matchday 16, Liga MX Apertura 2022

Min 94 | CAZ 2-1 LEO | The meeting is over…

With goals from Michael Estrada and Jess Escoboza, The Cruz Azul Machine takes a victory over the hour against the Esmeraldas de León, in actions of the advanced day 16 of the 2022 Opening of the MX League.

With said victory, the Celestials breathe, since they still have great chances of accessing the tournament repechage.

Thank you for following the duel with us, and don’t miss all the information on Liga MX just for BRAND Clear.

Min 92 | CAZ 2-1 LEO | Gooooooooool of the Machine!!!

The madness in the Azteca!

Uriel Antuna’s center down the right wing is finished off with a header by Jess Escoboza. The celestial element, alone and his soul connects with a powerful header, and he sends the one with segments attached to Rodolfo Cota’s right post.

The ball enters and kisses the nets, and the fans explode. The Machine is going to win the match.

Min 90 | CAZ 1-1 LEO | The referee adds four minutes of compensation.

Min 81 | CAZ 1-1 LEO | Goooooooooal from Cruz Azuuuuuuul!!!

Michael Estrada he asserts his entrance to the field, and with a header from a corner kick, he ends up beating Rodolfo Cota, to put the tie in the electronic.

Min 78 | CAZ 0-1 LEO | A new yellow card appears in the match. Is for Julio Cesar Dominguez of the Blue Cross.

Min 73 | CAZ 0-1 LEO | New double change from Cruz Azul and Len

for the fair Osvaldo Rodríguez leaves and William Tesillo enters.

for those at home enter Christian Tab, by ngel Romero

Min 70 | CAZ 0-1 LEO | After a series of hits, A center by Uriel Antuna is finished off in the area by Ignacio Rivero, which ends up at the bottom of the net.

The play goes to review in the VAR, which annuls the play by out of place.

Min 66 | CAZ 0-1 LEO | Both Cruz Azul and Len make modifications

Through the celestial ones it comes out Rafael Guerrero and Michael Estrada enters

out of the beast José Alvarado and Elas Hernández enters.

Min 56 | CAZ 0-1 LEO | Gooooooool of the Fieraaaaa!!!

Low center down the right wing by Lucas Di Yorio is mistakenly contacted by Rodrigo Huesca, who ends up sending the one with segments to his own goal.

Min 48 | CAZ 0-0 LEO | Ignacio Rivero’s center is finished off poorly by Rodrigo Huesca in the rea The celestial element rushes to the area but its contact is diverted.

minute 45 | CAZ 0-0 LEO | Start the complementary part between Cruz Azul and Len, within the 16th day of the 2022 Opening of the MX League.

Min 47 | CAZ 0-0 LEO | We’re going to dressing rooms!!!

Under a loud whistle from the fans present, culminate the first 45 minutes between Cruz Azul and Len with a goalless draw, in actions of the advanced day 16 of the Opening 2022.

minute 45 | CAZ 0-0 LEO | The referee adds two minutes of compensation

minute 37 | CAZ 0-0 LEO | The second yellow card appears, second for the Fiera. It’s for José Alvarado. Free kick for Cruz Azul on the edge of the area…

minute 34 | CAZ 0-0 LEO | The first yellow card of the match appears. It’s for Paul Belln, element of the longhairs.

minute 30 | CAZ 0-0 LEO | The arrivals of danger to the rival goals do not arrive, and the fans begin to do their job, pressing the squads in search of more action.

minute 25 | CAZ 0-0 LEO | La Fiera already takes control of the ball, they control the midfield, but They can’t get past three-quarters of the field.

Min 18 | CAZ 0-0 LEO | La Fiera appears in the attack. in free kick, Jose Alvarado He finishes off in the area, but he does it in a broken way. Without a mark, he ends up sending the ball over the right side of Jess Corona’s goal.

Min 10 | CAZ 0-0 LEO | Is now Erik Lyra who tries his luck, with a long-distance shot, which passes close to the visiting goal. Cruz Azul exercises dominance and increasingly knocks on the emerald door.

This is the painting I chose Renato Paiva in search of victory in the south of Mexico City

Min 3 | CAZ 0-0 LEO | Cruz Azul appears again, again by Carneiro. The attacker of the Celestes finishes off with a header in the area and the ball ends up crashing into the right post of the Leonese goal.

min 0 | CAZ 0-0 LEO | The Machine quickly appears with the first option to attack. Gonzalo Carneiro’s shot that comes close to piercing Rodolfo Cota’s goal.

min 0 | CAZ 0-0 LEO | Hostilities begin between the Cruz Azul Machine and the Esmeraldas de León, in actions on day 16 of the 2022 Opening

next duels

For this weekend, within the 15th date of the championship, Cruz Azul will finish its participation in the regular phase, visiting the UNAM Pumas.

For his part, the Lion returns home to receive Gallos de Quetaro.

we have lineups

Ral Guterrez send the following elements to the field, in search of the three points at home…

Long live Mexico!

In full September 15 we have activity in the Azteca stadium, and the Machine’s mascot is ready to give the victory cry…

It should be noted that the Opening 2022 He already had activity this week, with some pending duels.

On Tuesday, the Chivas hosted the Tigres at Akron Stadium, and suffered a painful setback by 1-4.

For its part, America saw a streak of 9 wins in a row cut short, but ended up signing a vibrant 3-3 draw against Santos Laguna.

Finally, the Bravos de Juárez gave the bell at home, and to the sound of 2-1 they imposed conditions against the favorite, the Tuzos del Pachuca.

the fine detail

The Cruz Azul Machine will come out onto the pitch, wearing its traditional blue shirt, which now has a few very faint details in green color. This shirt came out, in commemoration of the national holidays of September in Mexico.

These were the results of the past date, Day 14 of the Opening 2022

Jurez 0-1 Striped

Roosters 3-3 Saints

Necaxa 1-2 America

Tigers 0-1 Leon

Toluca 2-2 Pumas

Chivas 1-0 Puebla

Cruz Azul 2-0 Mazatlan

Atlas 1-3 Saint Louis

Pachuca 6-1 Xolos

Both squads will arrive at the duel with high spirits, this after triumphing last weekend.

The Machine received, and beat Mazatlán FC by a score of 2-0, while Len struck the bell at the Universitario stadium and he hit the UANL Tigers for the slightest difference.

The Colossus of Santa rsula, ready to receive the Machine and the Fiera

Welcome to the football party!!!

Good evening ladies and gentlemen. The tournament Opening 2022 see activity this Thursday, September 15 with a very special duel. The Cruz Azul Machine, urgent for good results, hopes to give the cry of victory on the field of the Azteca Stadium, and hopes to do it before the Leon Emeralds, another team that seeks to get out of the crisis already at the end of the regular phase. On a special date we live the start of date 16 of the tournament, in advance day.

Do not miss all the details of the duel between celestial and long-haired, in our traditional MINUTE BY MINUTE in BRAND Claro.