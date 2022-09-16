this Xiaomi is power and speed for less than you imagine

This smartphone is a cheap high-end, a powerful mobile that has everything you could need.

You can get all the power of one of the Xiaomi that we have recommended the most at a very tempting price. The Xiaomi 11T is within your reach for 338 euros on Amazon, has fallen 161 euros since it went on the market. We speak of the global models, of course, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

If you are looking for something complete and brute force but do not want to spend too much, this Xiaomi 11T is a great purchase. You will not regret it, he arrives with a very balanced file and in the middle of 2022 he continues to stand up to his rivals. It is a device with which to be more than satisfied.

Xiaomi 11T See on Amazon.es: Xiaomi 11T

This Xiaomi has a lot to say

The 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution that this Xiaomi incorporates looks very good, it may be the best place for you to squeeze your favorite content. But the thing does not end there, it arrives with a refresh rate of 120 Hz that will make everything move with an engaging fluidity.

No matter what apps you use, the Dimension 1200 from MediaTek is a processor that can do it all. The Xiaomi 11T enjoys the necessary power so you can not worry. In addition, its 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage are more than interesting numbers, you will have space for all your photos, videos and applications.

MediaTek Dimension 1200

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.67″ Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charge

USB-C, NFC and 5G

On the back of this 11T, a triple rear camera with which you can take good pictures in almost any condition. arrive with a 108 megapixel main sensora wide angle 8 megapixels and a macro sensing 5 megapixel. On the other hand, in the front a 16 megapixel camera for you to capture great selfies.

We do not forget the battery of the Chinese terminal, which reaches 5,000mAh and arrives together with a powerful 67W fast charge. With just a few minutes connected you can recover 100% of the battery, when you get used to it you cannot live without this technology. Our protagonist also has NFC and 5G connectivityabsolutely nothing is missing.

Xiaomi 11T See on Amazon.es: Xiaomi 11T

You don’t have to pay an outrage to get a complete and powerful mobile. Xiaomi’s smartphone has everything you may need and will offer great performance. For less than 350 euros it is still a more than recommended purchase.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.