This SUV is almost 10,000 euros cheaper than the Mercedes GLE PHEV, but it is better in one key point

The Mercedes GLE It is one of those models that exemplifies very well the idea of ​​the German brand: a model in which quality, technology, luxury, design and sportiness go more than hand in hand.

Of course, it is not exactly a cheap model, and less if we focus on the version that comes with a plug-in hybrid engine. In this case, as we can see in quecochemecompro.esthe starting price of this version exceeds €86,000a price that does not exactly make it a very popular option.

mercedes gle

Moreover, there are not a few who, even willing to spend such a high amount as it is, look for alternatives to this on the market. GLE that have the same quality but have a lower price.

The Jaguar F-Pace PHEV is more powerful but cheaper than the Mercedes GLE

One of them is the Jaguar F-Paceone of the best SUVs of the English premium brand, which can also boast of having the latest in terms of technology and quality on the market and, in turn, a very interesting plug-in hybrid version.

Among other things because this English model has a better engine than the German model. Meanwhile he Mercedes count with one PHEV of 333 horsesthe model English It has a mechanic PHEV with a power of 404 horsesthat is, almost 100 horses more than the GLE.

Jaguar F-Pace

But the funny thing is that, being better in terms of engine, and without being behind in everything that is real in terms of quality and equipment levels, the English model is significantly cheaper. As we see in the same medium, the price of this model is now 77,500 euros, which is why many see it as a very interesting alternative to the German premium.