this Samsung 5G has more than 100 euros discount and is a great purchase

This Samsung mobile, with more than 100 euros discount, is a great purchase if your budget is around 250 euros.

If you want to renew your mobile phone and you have a budget of around 250 eurosWe have a recommendation for you. Its about Samsung Galaxy A33 5Ga very balanced mid-range mobile that stars discounts of more than 100 euros. It has only been on the market for 6 months, but its price is already plummeting to the 265 euros on Amazon in the beautiful black color model.

You will do so with a smartphone that is comfortable in your hands and that will offer you high-quality images thanks to its Super AMOLED screen. The power is provided by a processor manufactured by Samsung, which offers good performance. Also, with the Galaxy A33 5G you can capture great photos and can also reach up to two days of autonomy with light use. In short, a round terminal that is guaranteed security updates where 4 years. Be careful, if you are subscribed to Amazon Prime, you will receive it at home in just a few days.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G with more than 100 euros discount

At Andro4all we had the opportunity to analyze the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G when it went on sale, so we can tell you in great detail how your experience with the terminal will be. First of all, we must comment that the black model is the one that falls the most in price, although the rest also usually have discounts. It is a comfortable terminal in the handswith a thickness of 8.1 millimeters and a weight of 186 grams.

Among the great assets of the Galaxy A33 5G is the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screenresolution FullHD+ Y 90Hz refresh rate, as it offers images with good contrast, it looks good in very bright environments and, in addition, very fluid. It is on this screen where the fingerprint sensorto unlock the terminal with just a finger touch.

In terms of power, the processor samsung exynos 1280 offers good performance with everyday tasks and, although he suffers more with demanding tasks, he can perform them. It is a mobile with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage expandable by microSD card, 5G connectivity and One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. Looking ahead, the Galaxy A33 5G is a great buy as they are guaranteed three years of Android updates and the four years of security updates.

When it comes to taking pictures and videos, it also does well, especially the main camera 64 MP. It is accompanied by three more sensors on the back: an 8 MP ultra wide angle, a 5 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. We turn it over to find a 13 MP front camera who takes correct selfies. Also, with the rear main camera you can record videos in 4K at 30fps.

Last but not least, 5,000mAh battery of this Samsung Galaxy A33 5G can reach up to two days of autonomy with light use, a very positive figure. When it comes to replenishing energy, it supports 25W fast charging, but the charger is not included in the box. You must use one that you already have at home or buy the 25W Samsung charger, on sale at Amazon and at PcComponentes.

All this information leads us to a conclusion: the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is a mobile that behaves well in all its sections. If you want renew your mobile phone or surprise someone with a nice giftthis Samsung mobile is an excellent option. Buy it on Amazon for 265 euros and you will not regret. It is cheaper than in the official Samsung store, where it stays at 299 euros.

