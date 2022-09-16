This is the trailer for ‘Tales From The Territories’

In Super Fights we have been telling you everything about ‘Tales From The Territories’, the new fighting series developed by Seven Bucks, producer of The Rock, and the Dark Side of the Ring team. At first, in addition to the statements of some of those responsible, we knew, in addition to the fact that it will premiere on Vice TV on October 4 at 10 p.m. Eastern time, the synopsis:

«The days of the territory were what existed before wrestling expanded nationally, when different areas of the US and Canada, also known as ‘territories’, were dominated by unscrupulous promoters, rabid fanatics who fervently believed in their favorite characters and fearless fighters who blurred the lines between fiction and reality both inside and outside the ring.

► Trailer for ‘Tales From The Territories’

The novelty that we bring now was the one that was missing, the one that all those interested in this production were waiting for, the official trailer. Dwayne Johnson himself has just shared it on social networks. It is early to know what it will be like, how big it will be, the impact it will have, but without a doubt, the lovers of the strings are looking forward to hearing these stories from the territories.

Bringing you deeper into the world of pro wrestling, with TALES OF THE TERRITORIES.@SevenBucksProd & @ViceTV are partnering up for this ELECTRIFYING series, telling the true stories of pro wrestling’s greatest eras as told by the legends themselves. BE THERE!

“Delves into the world of professional wrestling with TALES OF THE TERRITORIES. Seven Bucks and Vice TV partner for this ELECTRIFYING series, which tells the true stories of the greatest eras of professional wrestling as told by the legends themselves. YOU HAVE TO BE THERE! OCTOBER 4 ON VICE TV!”

We will be telling you everything that we know both until the premiere and after it because it will really be from then on when we have much more to tell about this series. What do you think? Do you want to see ‘Tales from the Territories?