This is how curvy girls wear the short leather skirt that suits EVERYONE, Rihanna’s word

We already knew that Rihanna is a woman with her own personality and that is reflected unequivocally in their way of dressing. The ‘Diamonds’ interpreter has always taken risks in her wardrobe, on and off the red carpet. And her recent motherhood has not changed this point at all, on the contrary. Since she became a mother for the first time with her partner Asap Rocky, Rihanna is more goddess than ever. And she has shown it with a total black look with a tight leather miniskirt, corset and Balenciaga jacket.

leather skirts are trend in fall 2022 and they are so versatile that each one can adapt them to their style, just as RiRi has chosen to do it with a cool look in total black and stilettos. There are less risky ways to wear a denim mini skirt, for example with a white shirt or a knitted sweater. Take advantage of a leather mini It is very easy because it combines with almost everything and suits all types of silhouettes.

With long, straight hair, gone from the pixie cut style she showed us a season ago on Instagram, a new Rihanna is about to emerge this fall. The artist, who has the honor of having fourteen number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, has always had the gift of transforming your style and your look at every stage of your career and, even better, do it your way.

With this look, the only thing we want is to wear the leather skirt in every possible way this fall 2022. We may not dare with Rihanna’s total look but it is clear to us that she is a trend for all.