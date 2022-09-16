They will carry out the 1st Race for Well-being and Mental Health – Mundodehoy.com

Sanamente.mx-According to WHO figures, almost 800 thousand people worldwide die by suicide every year, this means that every 40 seconds someone is taking their own life. For this reason, within the framework of World Suicide Prevention Day 2022, the Civil Association It’s time to talk Created to eradicate stigmas around mental health, it emphasizes the importance of paying attention and talking about diseases of this nature and everything they cause, for example, the number of suicides that grows year after year in Mexico and the world.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the 1% of global deaths are suicideswhich means that more people die each year from suicide than from HIV, malaria, breast cancer, or from wars and homicides.

Unfortunately, Mexico is the second country in the world where there is greater stigma towards mental disorders and number 1 in Latin American countries, according to data from the EFE agency; and this causes that almost 50% of those who are under psychiatric treatment leave it precisely because of that stigma.

One action that Es Tiempo de Hablar is carrying out to raise awareness of the importance of this issue is the organization of the First race for Well-being and Mental Health. This is being done with the firm intention of talk about mental health and have an activity that not only makes stigma and mental illness visible, but also helps by raising funds for all those who cannot afford treatment for their mental illness. That is why the funds raised will go to the Volunteering at the Ramón de la Fuente Muñiz National Institute of Psychiatry, an ally in the fight against the stigmatization of mental illness.

The race will take place on October 16 at Foro Sol – Gate 6 of Mexico City. To participate in it and learn more about it, you can access this league and choose which modality you want to go through: 3K walk or 5K run. The cost is $350 plus the voluntary donation with which you want to support this cause.

DZ