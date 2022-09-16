The VFX team used a paddling pool and a Groot mask for one of the shorts, here’s the pic!

The I Am Groot VFX team used a baby pool and a Groot mask for one of the shorts, here’s the pic! The August 10 was distributed on Disney + I Am Groota series of 5 original short films produced by Marvel Studios entirely dedicated to Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) in which the little talking tree interacts with various new and unusual characters in moments never seen in movies about Guardians of the Galaxy.

During an interview with Variety, Raphael Pimentelanimation director of Lumatalked about his work on I Am Groot and her experience with the director and creator of short films, Kirsten Leporewhich allowed him to think outside the box for the episode titled “Groot takes a bath. “

As part of the animation pre-visualization process, Pimentel unveiled of having entered a paddling pool wearing not only the suit for the Motion Capture but also a mask of Groot to give the VFX artists team some pointers on how to animate the character.

Below you can find the photo: