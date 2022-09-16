the trend that brings back Kendall Jenner that could damage your eyes

There is no doubt that celebrities tend to impose fashions, the problem is that not all of them are appropriate. Some can put your health at risk, like many social media trends. One of the most recent is: bleached eyebrows. Learn more about the trend that Kendall Jenner brought back and that could damage your eyesight.

Eyebrows are part of the face and are important aesthetically. Like eyelashes, they are responsible for protecting the eyes from sweat, pollutants and solar radiation.

According to their thickness, length, color, shape, separation and relationship with the size of your eyes, they help to give harmony and balance to the face. They do not usually exceed two centimeters in length. Although they do not usually fall, some diseases could interfere: lupus, lichen planus pilar, alopecia areata or trichotillomania; points out the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.

Therefore, the eyebrows have an impact on the face and we do not realize it until we remove them. They express emotions and give personality to the person. Bleaching your eyebrows can make you feel like a different person.

Having bleached eyebrows makes, mainly the eyes, look different. The eyes appear rounder or larger. Some makeup artists think that having bleached brows helps a person see themselves from a different perspective. Drawing new eyebrows or expanding the shape of some effect is something new that can be wonderful.

Although it is best to go to a professional to carry out the eyebrow discoloration, there may be health risks.

The treatments used to carry out the discoloration can cause eye problems and affect the eyeball. You may also develop sensitivity to the components due to continued exposure.

There may even be an allergic reaction some time after you have started using the product.

The FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) notes that solutions with hydrogen peroxide can cause adverse effects, such as stinging or burning eyes. In the most severe cases it could cause blindness.

Now that you know more about bleached eyebrows, think twice before resorting to the trend that brings back Kendall Jenner.