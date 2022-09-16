The release of Federico Viñas after the goal that tied America with Santos

The Uruguayan striker acknowledged his feelings after the agonizing score and highlighted the behavior of the Eagles against the Warriors.

The match between América and Santos was more than euphoric. The Eagles lost it 3-1 and five minutes before the final whistle, they scored two goals for the tie, the last of them at minute 96 product of a shot by Federico Viñaswho at the end of the meeting emphasized the fighting spirit of the Eagles.

“This is America, fight until the end, give even what you don’t have because the fans encourage you until the last moment and force you to give a little more. We were able to achieve a tie, we wanted the three points, but it didn’t happen. We have to keep working and look forward”shared the striker.

Personally, MaraViñas recognized that recently it has been difficult for him to find the goals, although it is calm in that sense. In addition, he was respectful of the moment that Henry Martín is going through, so he is waiting to take advantage of the opportunities that he may receive.

“The goal cost me a bit, but I have peace of mind and the support of all my teammates. I have to wait because right now Henry (Martín) is at a great level and we have to wait. The minutes that I have, I try to leave everything and today I crowned it with a goal at the end. I’m very happy”expressed to TUDN.

THE CLASSIC HAS NO FAVORITES

Finally, Viñas spoke of the National Classic against Guadalajara and ruled out that there is a team that starts as a favorite because in this kind of commitments numbers and s are left aside.The feelings with which they dispute are more importantas well as the hunger to win it.

“I don’t know if he’s a favorite or not, but in the Clásicos the moments don’t matter, it’s a separate match. There are many feelings, many things go through your head and what you want is to win. Sometimes you can play badly, you can play well, but you win the Clásicos”term.

