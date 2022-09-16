The reasons that led Jennifer Aniston to distance herself from Brad Pitt again

The reasons that led Jennifer Aniston to distance herself from Brad Pitt after her approach (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)

Jennifer Aniston is living its best moment. She feels happy and full. “Friends are vital,” she said in a video that shows photos of her surrounded by close friends like Courteney Cox at the $21 million BelAir mansion with her beloved dog Lord Chesterfield.

“Today simple things are vital.” Personally and professionally, there is no doubt that the “Friends” star is in a good place. At 53 years old, Jen has divorced her twice and has not been able to have the family she wanted so much, although today she is proud of the path she chose for herself. But that doesn’t mean she has no regrets. “Like everyone,” a source told the magazine. Star“Jen looks back and thinks about how she could have handled certain things differently.”

Jen’s love life has always been a topic for the gossip press.

Shortly after her painful breakup with Brad Pitt, 58, who left her for Angelina Jolie, has opened up about what went wrong in their marriage that ended in 2005 after five years. “It was a beautiful and complicated relationship,” she said, noting that she wished she had prioritized Brad over her career. “There was always something that prevented it; either he was working or I was.” She also lamented the fact that she had “lost herself” while they were together. “I love taking care of people, and I definitely put their needs before my own sometimes.”

Despite being heartbroken by Brad, the former couple reconnected after Pitt’s split from Jolie in 2016. The Oscar winner attended Jennifer’s 50th birthday party in Hollywood, setting Pitt’s pulse racing. paparazzi as they were photographed in an intimate backstage moment at the 2020 SAG Awards. The flirtation continued during lockdown at a virtual table read for Fast Times for Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the 2020 Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Calif. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner/AFP)

new estrangement

Lately, however, things have cooled between the former couple. “Brad and Jen are still on good terms, but they aren’t hanging out or talking much,” the source revealed. “They both acknowledge and agree that there is no going back in time in terms of a romantic reunion, and they go their separate ways without hard feelings.”

Brad’s ongoing divorce drama with Angelina is a big reason Jen ended their friendship. He and the “Maleficent” actress, 47, have been embroiled in an ugly custody battle over their children Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, of 14 for six years. Things took a turn for the worse in August, when an FBI report from 2016 was released detailed the explosive fight between Brad and Angelina aboard a private plane. Jolie alleged that a drunken Brad “grabbed her by the head, shook her” in the bathroom and slammed the plane’s ceiling four times after telling her: “You’re screwing this family”.

The scandalous divorce between the former couple does not like Jen and wants to stay away from all that.

“Jen is well aware that Brad is neck-deep in legal hell with Angelina. She feels sorry for him, but there’s definitely a part of her that sees him as a self-made mess.”

And she’s still upset about the assumption that she chose a career over having children with him. “It’s like, ‘You have no idea what’s going on with me personally, medically, why can’t I have kids?’”, Jen sentenced some time ago about the rumors of pregnancy and the shame she feels every time the press asks her why she did not have children. “It’s really painful and unpleasant.”.

Aniston had a brief affair with Vince Vaughn in 2006 during the filming of “Break-Up”. “He was charming and funny and perfect…and I needed that,” she said of her relationship with Vaughn.

After her painful divorce with Pitt, Aniston bet on love again and married the actor Justin Theroux in 2015. Two years later, in 2018, they were separated.

“Men can get married as many times as they want, they can marry young women in their 20s or 30s. Women can’t do that.”Aniston told THR in reference to the constant scrutiny that women suffer.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux at the 2017 Oscar party (JB Lacroix/WireImage)

In 2021, Aniston revealed that she had cut relationships with friends who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress said she faced backlash for her comments.

“I don’t understand the disconnect right now, being harassed for wanting people not to get sick? I mean, that’s what we’re talking about.”said.

Jen noted that she had had to cut some negative people out of her life, including some friends who refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19. “I just lost some people who refused or didn’t disclose their vaccination status, and it was unfortunate,” she revealed.

Actress Jennifer Aniston at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The “Morning Show” star is just as picky when it comes to quotes.

Jen said she’s looking for an “everyman” and that it’s not necessarily someone who’s in the industry. “That would be good”. The problem is that she wants to meet men the old-fashioned way. “Absolutely not,” she said of using dating apps. “I will just stick to the normal ways of dating: Someone ask you out.”

When you meet that special someone, you are in no hurry to get married a third time. “It’s not on my radar”, he insisted, adding that he wants “a fantastic partner” with whom to have fun. “It doesn’t have to be set in stone in legal documents.”

Until then, Jen, now worth $330 million, is content to be surrounded by close friends like Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. Jen herself has insisted that she lacks nothing. “I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who mean everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs. I’m just a very lucky and blessed human being.”

