The new and practical function that comes to WhatsApp

The famous app WhatsApp It continues to surprise its users and never stops adding new features to improve their experience. In these last hours it was learned that the property of Meta launched a new function that will leave more than one and more speechless when you use it.

As we mentioned earlier this new feature It is much more striking than the previous ones since it refers to a shortcut for the app’s camera. Then the user will be able to take photos and capture the moments they love most without the need to open the chat and share the snapshot.

What is this new WhatsApp feature about and how to activate it?

It should be noted that at the moment this incredible function of WhatsAppMessenger It is not available for all devices, since it can only be accessed by those who have the Beta 2.22.20.4 program for the Android version on their cell phone. However, below, we will tell you how to use the WhatsApp shortcut to open the camera.

Open the application, go to settings and click the option “Become a beta tester”

Click on the button “Become a verifier” and you will have the Beta.

On the side of the “Chat” there must be a “communities” icon and to the left of that “Magnifying glass” tool, there will be the camera shortcut.

It should be noted that this instant messaging From time to time, it continues to launch new functions so that the user and those who use this app on their cell phone have a good experience. It is important to emphasize that this new modification is very important for WhatsApp. Although according to WABetaInfo, who reported this new update could be an error. Despite this, it is estimated that it will reach all devices.

Once again the messaging platform continues to surprise for good these new features that are being tested in beta versions for Android devices as well as for iOS devices. What did you think of this new update?