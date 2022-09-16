The Netherlands press highlighted the work of Santiago Giménez with Feyenoord

The press pointed out that the Mexican striker is having a good time and has responded to the team’s needs.

After the Mexican striker’s goal, Santiago Gimenez on the UEFA Europa Leaguethe sports press of the Netherlands highlighted the good moment that the youth squad of the group of Blue Cross in the beginning of his adventure for Europe.

The newspaper AD Netherlands emphasized the importance of the Feyenoord by having strikers with similar characteristics, which is why he highlighted that the Mexican attacker is having a good time and has responded to the team’s needs.

“The Feyenoord he also seems to benefit from two equal strikers. Sometimes it’s easier to have a really good striker and a real second striker. But in this case I think Daniel Y Gimenez they get sharper and that pays off in the Feyenoord“.

Similarly, the same newspaper highlighted the forcefulness of the Mexican striker, after emphasizing that he is a quality substitute element and an accurate finisher, becoming one of the key elements in the strategist’s team. Arne Slot.

Santiago Giménez was present in Feyenoord’s victory against SK Sturm Graz. Getty Images

“Alternates Mats Wieffer, Ezequiel Bullaude, Patrik Walemark Y Santiago Gimenez they showed that Slot on the bench he also has quality. Walemark was even the leader of the 5-0 and the Mexican again accurate the auctioneer, while Idrissi crowned his best performance at the service of rotterdam so far with 6-0”, For its part, the newspaper By Telegraaf showed in the cover image of the note to Santiago Gimenezhighlighting the celebration of the Mexican attacker, who heads the list of scorers in the UEFA Europe League.

“Santiago Gimenez he leaves cheering after the 5-0, desperation in the players of Sturm Graz”, is shown in the photo.

Finally, the newspapers Trouw Y By gelderland Like other media, they placed the Mexican striker as a cover image in their notes, despite the fact that there was no clear reference to his work in recent months in the note.