The money generated by the sex tape of Kim Kardashian and Ray J comes to light

There may not be a more mediatic family in the world than that of Kim Kardashian. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall are some of the most recognized personalities in the gossip press at an international level, but this probably would not be the case today if the scandal had not reached the ‘clan’ a little more ago 15 years old. In 2007, an erotic video of Kimberly with her ex-partner, rapper Ray J, came to light. As a result of that leak, the professional career of the influencer and her entire family grew exponentially. The rest, we already know. The Kardashians managed to build an empire.

The truth is that the truth about the leak of the video may never be known. The rapper, who was once Kim’s partner, assures that it was Kris Jenner, her mother, who orchestrated the sextape. Ray J points out that Jenner did it to give her professional career a boost. That sex tape was an earthquake in the emerging influencer world, and its importance in the narrative that the family would build on him is undeniable, despite the fact that Kanye West’s ex-partner was also honest last year about how the scandal that provoked his video.

Kim Kardashian and Ray J in a file image JOHN SHEARER / GETTY IMAGES

Now, in the middle of a new controversy over that pornographic video, Ray J maintains not only that there are more videos that have not come to light, but that they were Kris’s idea. In addition, it has recently been revealed how much money the famous tape generated. All this information has come to light thanks to some documents obtained exclusively by the portal TMZ. After its distribution 15 years ago, the sex tape made a fortune in a short period of time: its first six weeks of release. This is revealed in an email sent by Steve Hirsch, the CEO of VividEntertainmentthe adult film production company that distributed the film.

In said email, Hirsch states with exact data that the tape had generated 1,424,636.63 dollars. The email would also specify that of said income, a huge percentage would come from the domestic market. The video reportedly generated $1,255,578.50 in DVD sales; 126,908.13 for its sales on the Internet; 15,000 from the sale of the license and 27,000 euros from the international market. And even so, the aforementioned medium emphasizes the date of the mail.

Kim Kardashian in 2007 Other sources

The video came to light on March 14, 2007. A few weeks earlier, specifically on February 21, Kim Kardashian had filed a lawsuit against live alleging that he did not authorize the publication of any tape. The case was dismissed, most likely because it was settled through an out-of-court settlement. This happened on April 27, only four days later Kim received the email from live on sales figures. This could have influenced the decision of Kourtney Kardashian’s younger sister.

On the other hand, Ray J also admitted some time ago that the agreement he had with Kim was that each would receive $400,000 for the tape. To this amount, 12.5% ​​of the profits obtained had to be added. This information is proven by Hirsch’s recently leaked email. Likewise, the businessman also maintains that Kris Jenner had no involvement in the sale and distribution of the tape, something that does not coincide with the rapper’s version, which ensures that Kris supervised everything.

We must remember, yes, that Hirsch admitted in the past that it was a “very difficult to close” agreement since Kim Kardashian did not want that tape to come to light. Neither that, nor any of the others, since there are two other tapes. The scandal, which emerged 15 years ago, continues to haunt Kim. She passes the time and the video, which seemed like it would one day be forgotten, continues to make a lot of headlines.

