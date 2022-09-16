The man-dinosaur in danger of extinction

I told an eighteen-year-old that I was studying Jurassic masculinities. “Disparities and similarities between the jurassic-park and the Jurassic World“, I told. “Man…Chris Pratt!” he snapped back at me.

The eighteen-year-old confirmed my suspicions: Chris Pratt is the man who makes the difference between the two trilogies. In the Jurassic World, Pratt brings to life Owen Grady, capable of calming down dinosaurs with his gaze and gestures. To analyze the masculinity that he represents, we will rely on four environments –body, action, external world and internal world– proposed by Pat Kirkham and Janet Thumin in their book You Tarzan: Masculinities, Movies and Men.

The body

When we contemplate the body of an actor, two factors are combined: how we have seen him in previous films and the monitoring we have done of his public appearances.

Pratt measures 1.88. That stature is heightened in his first appearance of 2015 on Jurassic World, in low angle shot against the light. His character has an adventurous aspect. He wears a gray military-style shirt and a vest with plenty of pockets. The clothing relates him to a character from The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Van Owen (Vince Vaughn), a mixture of photographer, Greenpeace collaborator and secret agent with combat experience. The Owen of Jurassic World he also comes with a past as a member of the US Navy. Of his clothing accessories, the knife she carries on the back of her belt stands out.

Prior to Jurassic World, Chris Pratt was mainly linked to television series and movies that took advantage of his comedic side. For money ball, where he played a baseball coach, he lost nearly forty pounds. Since then he has been gaining and losing weight, keeping an eye on his muscles. When we first see him in Jurassic Worldhis resemblance to Harrison Ford from the first film in the saga Indiana Jones It is obvious.

In the jurassic-park, the male leads had been Sam Neill as paleontologist Alan Grant and Jeff Goldblum as mathematician Ian Malcolm. Neill landed the part after Richard Dreyfuss, Kurt Russell and William Hurt turned it down.

Goldblum, on the other hand, was director Steven Spielberg’s first choice. Although his profession links him little to the action and adventure that these films entail, he contributes something more with his physique. As I have already stated in my doctoral thesis, “perhaps the tone of his skin, perhaps the angulations of his face, from my very particular point of view make him seem elongated”.

action and gesture

More than a type of action, Grady is defined by the gesture he makes with his hands when he communicates with the dinosaurs. Acting as the alpha male of the velociraptors he becomes a kind of man-dinosaur.

Grant and Malcolm simply showed fascination at the sight of revived dinosaurs and ran away from them using all their abilities. Grady, on the other hand, doesn’t just walk (or drive) among them: he leads them with his gestures and his gaze. The show is no longer seeing dinosaurs, but watching Chris Pratt train them as if they were bloodhounds with whom he has a special connection.



FilmAffinity



external world

Kirkham and Thumim highlight, in the external world, “filmic representations of the public interaction of male characters with each other and with the institutions against which they demonstrate”.

In Owen’s external world, the family he forms with Clairie Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and fourteen-year-old Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) plays a major role. The beginning and the end of Jurassic World Dominion show how that coexistence develops.

Owen thus continues the trail started by Grant, who acted as forced father of the grandchildren of the founder of Jurassic Park despite not liking children. And he picks up almost where Malcolm left off, that he had a girlfriend who doubled as the mother of one of his five children. Grant and Malcolm became heroes when they developed their most paternal side.



FilmAffinity



Owen is a doubly father. He is one of the velociraptors that he trains, whom he has raised by giving them the bottle. And he is also the father, not biological but for practical purposes, of Maisie Lockwood, the granddaughter of Benjamin Lockwood, the co-founder of Jurassic Park.

In the second installment of Jurassic World, directed by Juan Antonio Bayona, Maisie is the one who manages, at the end of the film, that the dinosaurs are released and do not die in the flames. The most important thing is the reason why she does it. She has also been created through genetic manipulation, she is also a clone.

internal world

Grady maintains a bond of mutual respect with the dinosaurs. When Beta, the daughter of the velociraptor Blue, is kidnapped in Jurassic World Dominion, he makes a promise to the dinosaur and assures her that he will get his daughter back. Grady is the hero whose word he can be trusted.



FilmAffinity



The most distressing concern of the men of the Jurassic parks was to know and assume their place in the world. Grant found his place, momentarily, in the development of his paternal instinct, while Malcolm had a hard time assuming that role. Almost thirty years pass before Grant accepts the new opportunity that Sattler gives him in Jurassic World Dominionalthough it is hard to believe that it is to have children together.

new families

Along with Beta, Maisie is also kidnapped. It is further revealed that both share the fact that they were created by their mothers without external intervention. With the advances in science, in the universe of this story, only one female of each species is needed to have daughters. It is a process known as parthenogenesis. Males are no longer essential.

The jurassic-park they proposed an exercise of parallelisms between human beings and dinosaurs. Jurassic World Dominion proposes coexistence as the next step. On the one hand, a human family is created with Claire Dearing, Grady and Maisie: a heterosexual couple who adopts the biological and parthenogenetic daughter of another woman. On the other, Blue disappears into the woods with the daughter that she alone has created.

Maisie, despite her doubts about her identity, ends up accepting Grady and Daring as her parents. And she shows that she has learned to communicate with dinosaurs like him when she repeats her gesture and her gaze to control Beta.

Jurassic World Dominion he wonders if the evolution of the characters – adapting to coexistence – will be enough. The dominion of the title of the last film could refer to the dominance that women would come to exercise by not needing anyone else to have offspring. Men are expendable, even if they are called Chris Pratt.