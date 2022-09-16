the face of Valentino’s PP Pink campaign

The actress of Euphoria and his monochromatic journey into the magical world of Pink PP is at the center of the new campaign of the Maison.

Last time he took us around Warner Bros Studios, behind the scenes of Hollywood’s most famous movie sets.

In Valentino’s new autumn-winter 2022 campaign, Zendaya it projects us into a surreal world, suspended between dream and reality, and makes us tiptoe into the magic Pink universe PP by Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Great icon of Generation Z, the actress (fresh from winning the latest Emmy Awards) is talented, strong, determined and perfectly embodies the values ​​of the Maison.

And who better than she could interpret the new contemporary codes chosen by the creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli to tell the individuality and enhance the uniqueness of each person.

Zendaya at the center of the new Valentino campaign

In the shots of the campaign fall-winter 2022 by Valentino, made by American photographer Michael Bailey-GatesZendaya wears this energetic and vibrant shade of pink from head to toe and sports some of the monochromatic looks from the Valentino Pink PP collection.

And this nuance – defined by the creative director as “the color of love, community, energy and freedom” – is also the absolute protagonist of “Pink Dreams”, the mini-film directed by the director of “Euphoria”, Marcell Revin which Zendaya is immersed in a dreamlike dimension, to the tune of “Only You” by Yazoo.

Credits: courtesy of press office