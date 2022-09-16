The day that Maravilla Martínez dethroned JC Chávez Jr. after resisting a brutal punishment

Chávez Jr. was about to beat Maravilla Martínez by way of knockout (Photo: Getty Images)

The traditional date of September 15 It has hosted great chapters for Mexican boxing. In 2012, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.one of the boxers who was shaping up to consolidate a prolific history, defended his title against the experienced Sergio Wonderful Martinez. Although most of the fight gave up control, in the last round he went for a very close knockout and lost in one of his most memorable displays.

The prostrate ring in the center of the Thomas and Mack Center Las Vegas, Nevada, was the scene that hosted the long-awaited battle. Invested with the title of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in middleweight, the young Julio César Chávez Carrasco was mounted to face the experienced Argentine in the fourth defense of his history and had the confidence of the Mexican fans.

Since the bell rang, the son of the legend showed some fear of imposing his boxing style in the ring. Although such a stance gave him a partial advantage, the native of Buenos Aires could not demonstrate the overwhelming rhythm that led him to finish his four previous fights by knockout and he was cautious about a possible counterattack that could compromise his victory.

Of the 12 rounds agreed upon throughout the fight, the Wonderful could prevail in the first eleven. The swollen face of the man born in Culiacán, Sinaloa, was faithful proof of the punishment he had received over the minutes, but also of the endurance he showed against the South American’s fists, although this was not enough to convince the judges to rule in favor of your retention.

Knowing the complicated slope that lay ahead, in case of looking for a successful defense, and after having assured the defeat on the cards, Chávez Carrasco came out ready to burn his last chance and look for the knockout to ensure victory. The momentum at that time was such that those attending the sports venue reacted with a howl and left their seats to witness the possible feat more closely.

The Mexican school of boxing became more evident in that chapter. Julio shortened distances and led the Wonderful to the ropes on various occasions. At one point in the brawl, his bloody face and his wild look made the possibility of a victory for the Mexican more viable. The public could have bet on the remote victory when They saw the Argentine fall with one minute and 24 seconds on the clock

The Argentine handed Chávez Jr. the first defeat of his career (Photo: Getty Images)

The quilmeño got up and tried to resist the onslaught of the sinaloense. He tried to use the hug to eat up time on the stopwatch, but fell back 25 seconds after hitting the canvas. Chavez Jr. tried to mimic his father’s feat against Meldrick Taylor and went back on the attack once his opponent got back on guard.

The mix between his exhaustion, as well as Martinez’s experience and stamina, were enough for Chavez to lose the title. The last round was clearly favorable for the Mexican, but It was enough for the Argentine to get up and resist the blows to prevail through the decision. That screaming night was a breaking point for the two characters.

El Maravilla dominated the first eleven rounds and it was enough to keep the victory on the cards (Photo: Getty Images)

Wonderful retained his championship against Martin Murray, but he lost it with Miguel Cotto before taking a six-year break. On his return he won again by knockout, but with distant rivals to those of the elite. For his part, Chavez tried to win back the title, but of the 12 fights he subsequently engaged in fell five times.

“I was a few seconds away from knocking him out, but he held on. He was never the same again. Wonderful Martinez is over in my fight. He preferred to fight (Miguel) Cotto because he thought it was easier. He was completely finished. He didn’t give me revenge, he owes me. He has just fought although he already looks very old. I will gladly beat him, ”he recalled in 2021 with the medium 12 rounds.

