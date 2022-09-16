The 4 most important premieres that remain in 2022

There are just over three months left for the end of the year and there are still films to be seen with Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and Zoe Saldaña.

In 2022 it was time to release great productions such as nope, Everything everywhere at the same time either “Top Gun: Maverick”. Far from being finished, there are still some releases left that will seek to get into the best of the year. These are movies directed by James Cameron, Damien Chazelle and David O. Russellwhich have figures such as Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt. We tell you what they are and when they arrive.

+The premieres that you cannot miss

4-Amsterdam

Directed by David O Russell, is one of the films with the most ambitious cast seen in a long time. Headed by Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and John David Washingtonfeatures appearances by Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift, Robert De Niro and many more. What is the story focused on? He is a policeman who revolves around a mysterious murder, told from the perspective of three friends who met in the war. It arrives on October 6.

3 – Babylon

Directed by Damian Chazellethe youngest director to win a Oscarhas Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire like its protagonists. This week some advances were released on a story that will be focused on the film industry and how was the transition from silent films to sound films. It will be released on the big screen from next December 25 (in the United States. For the rest of the world it will probably be in January 2023).

2 – Avatar 2

The long-awaited sequel to Avatar will be seen on the big screen more than a decade after the first. With Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana in their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiriwill show the two protagonists of the film having formed a family and exploring new sectors of Pandora. subtitled as the path of the water, will take us to the aquatic world of this planet where a known threat will reappear. It opens on December 15.

1 – The Fabelmans

The film for which everyone already awards him the Oscar a steven spielberg for Best Director in 2023. As far as is known, it is a semi-autobiographical account of the director of jurassic-parkwhere the relationship between a boy who aspires to be a filmmaker with his father and his mother will come into play. Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and Michelle Williams They are the main faces of their cast. The film will arrive on November 11 in the United States and does not yet have a date in Latin America.