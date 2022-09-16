The 4 key points so that your car never fails you

The provision of proper maintenance ensures the optimum condition of a vehicle, Well, ignoring this procedure, which involves a few hundred dollars, can cause damage to its internal workings and this may mean spending thousands of dollars on cumbersome repairs.

In this sense, some experts recommend paying attention to four key points that can help extend the useful life of any type of car.

Lubrication and coolant

As a starting point, it is necessary that the general condition of the engine be checked at least every 15 days and even if this is a late-model vehicle, it must be clean and with the fluid levels indicated in the maintenance manual provided by the assemblers when purchased from through an authorized dealer.

Now, heo It is recommended to replace the oil that lubricates the engine according to the technical specifications of each vehicle model.

To do so, automakers have perfectly established replacement intervals through different service packages to which their automotive models must submit. That is, they recommend changing certain lubricants and items every five thousand, eight thousand and 10 thousand kilometers depending on the type of vehicle.

In addition, drivers must have the habit of periodically checking the oil level by means of the marks that appear on the bayonet connected to the container where it is stored.

Likewise, it must be verified that no lubricant is leaking from under the body as a result of a damaged gasket in the Carter (PCV), or derived from a bad arrangement of the gaskets in some valves, which results in leaks.

Another of the liquids whose level must always be maintained is the coolant, since it depends on it that the engine temperature remains stable, otherwise the machine could catch fire.

Due to this, it is also recommended, even if it does not wear out, to replace it in its entirety every year.

Fuel filter

It should always be avoided that the fuel storage decreases to the reserve level, as there is a risk that the accumulated residues of gasoline clog the injectors that feed energy to the engine.

However, Periodically, the fuel filter must also be replaced, as this prevents the passage of impurities towards the gasoline pump and hence the injectors. Otherwise, the motor may experience vibrations.

Check sensors and battery

Various surveys carried out by automakers have revealed that a large number of vehicle owners are unaware of the role played by the lights of some icons visible to the naked eye when turning the ignition key.

So it is essential to explain that each icon represents preventive sensors, which emit a warning signal when something is wrong in a certain area of ​​the vehicles. The fact that they turn on and the drives continue to operate is only a warning that a failure is about to occur, so ignoring the warning can mean being stranded.

Another simple point to avoid unpleasant surprises has to do with the replacement of the battery with which the vehicles work, whose useful life ideally should not exceed a couple of years, even if it does not show corrosion or liquid leakage.

Distribution run

Despite the technological advance of the automotive industry until today, the operation of internal combustion vehicles depends on the timing belt.

That is why, to avoid serious damage and expensive repairs, it is essential to replace this item at least every 60,000 kilometers traveled.

