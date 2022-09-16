Take advantage of Adidas lightning deals before they run out

Do your pocket a favor and don’t miss out on Adidas’ lightning deals / Image: Getty Images

Among the things that liven up my day are a great cup of coffee, finding good offers and expand my wardrobe. If you’re like me, you’ll be happy to know that today we bring you the last two. That’s right, Adidas, the German brand recognized worldwide for the quality, design and comfort of its garments, presents its Flash out. Where we can enjoy, for a limited time, discounts on selected items in your online store.

What do these offers consist of? following this link you will find accessories from $299, clothes from $399 and shoes from $799 pesos. Which translates to new clothes in your closet while saving money (which can be spent on delicious caffeine). Also, I share a tip, if you want to get free shipping on your purchase, you just have to register at Adiclub. It’s that simple, hurry up because time is running out and these offers will end on September 19.

Look what he on-line catalogue of the Adidas store has to offer. Read on to find some of the best deals we selected for you.

RUNFALCON TENNIS / Image: Adidas.mx

Whether running on the streets or in the gym is your thing, these shoes will give you the comfort and cushioning you need. They’re designed with lightweight materials and a gusseted toe box that’ll give you the support you need to leave others in the dust. Choose your pair from 4 available colors.

TENNIS HOOPS 3.0 MID CLASSIC / Image: Adidas.mx

These basketball-inspired mid-cut sneakers are perfect for complementing an urban look. Adidas is synonymous with comfort and these shoes live up to this claim. The exterior in synthetic leather and the sole cupsole they give the wearer the classic Adidas design style. They are available in 3 colors.

WTS BACK2BAS 3 STRIPES SWEATSHIRT PANTS / Image: Adidas.mx

This sports set of pants and sweatshirt is perfect for heading out to the gym. It is designed with the emblematic 3-Stripes on the sides and sleeves. The 100% polyester tricot fabric and its relaxed fit will give you the comfort you are looking for throughout the day.

OWN THE RUN WINDBREAK JACKET WITH HAT / Image: Adidas.mx

If your thing is to go outside regardless of the weather, this jacket is for you. Its PFC-free waterproof materials will protect you from wind and rain. The reflective details on the sides of its design will make you visible in low light conditions. This jacket is made with recycled materials with the aim of reducing emissions.

LEGGINGS 7/8 FITTED ESSENTIALS 3 STRIPES / Image: Adidas.mx

These leggings are perfect for those women who are ready for anything. Its slim fit design, elastic waist and 7/8 length will give you great security when you move. This garment is part of the initiative Better Cottonwhich supports the cultivation of cotton in a sustainable way.

