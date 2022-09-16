So you can make Google Maps notify you when a friend or family member arrives or leaves a place

Google Maps can notify you every time one of your loved ones arrives or leaves a place

If you still think that Google Maps it’s just a navigation and maps application, it’s because you haven’t been paying too much attention to the latest news that have been coming to the platform. Update after update, Maps is becoming an increasingly complete and useful servicewith novelties such as the possibility of set notices that tell you if a person has arrived at a place, or has left it.

This is a function intended to be used with close family or friendsand is part of the option real-time location tracking available on Google Maps. we will explain how does it workas well as the steps to be able to use it easily.

Create location alerts on Google Maps for friends or family step by step

As we explained a while ago, Google Maps allows you to permanently share your real-time location with other people. This utility was created with the aim of giving users a measure of security and protection towards their loved ones, such as fathers who want to know if their children arrive at school safely every day.

A few months ago, Google decided to take this feature a step further, giving users the ability to set location alerts. In this way, when specifying an address, we will receive a mobile notification when the other person has arrived or left the site in question.

In order to create this type of alerts, you just have to follow these steps:

Open the Google Maps app on your mobile Tap on the profile image that will appear in the upper right corner of the screen In the menu, tap on “Share location”. To start location sharing with a new person, tap on the “Share with someone” button, if you want to set a notification for a person you already share location with, tap their name at the bottom of the screen When you have started sharing the location permanently, tap on “Add” in the “Notifications” section Choose the desired location to create an alert and choose if you want to be notified every time the other person arrives or leaves

Note that the other people will be notified when you set such an alert. Also, you will know at all times that you are sharing your location permanently with you, and you can stop doing it whenever you want.