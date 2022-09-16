Share achievements of the Moctezuma Pediatric Hospital

The Moctezuma Pediatric Hospital was inaugurated on March 8, 1961.

The Hospital currently has 102 beds: 62 registered and 40 non-registered, two operating rooms, a clinical laboratory, transfusion service, inhalation therapy, radiotherapy and tomography.

The Moctezuma Pediatric Hospital was accredited in Malignant Hemopathies from 2007 to 2013.

The Ministry of Health of Mexico City shared on its official Twitter account the achievements that the Moctezuma Pediatric Hospital has achieved from 2019 to August 2022, in addition to presenting a detailed report from SEDESA about the situation of the Hospital.

According to the SEDESA report, from 2019 to date, 21,059 outpatient visits have been provided in the specialties of Pediatrics, Pediatric Surgery, Oncology, Hematology, Infectious Diseases, Psychology and Dental.

The Director of the Moctezuma Pediatric Hospital, Dr. Víctor Hugo Portugal Moreno commented, “In general, the medical emergencies attended by the Hospital are divided into two: accidents due to trauma such as fractures, blows, wounds or due to ingestion, for example, when children swallow foreign objects; and the other is due to respiratory or gastrointestinal diseases.”

SEDESA’s report points out that 83 specialist doctors, nine general practitioners, five dental surgeons, 103 general nurses, 21 specialist nurses, three psychologists, three oncologists and two hematologists work at the hospital.

Dr. Portugal added that 25 cases of leukemia and another seven cases of other types of cancer have also been treated this year. In addition, he stated that most of the patients treated for cancer are referred from all the Health Centers in Mexico City, but also from other entities such as Hidalgo, Guerrero, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Morelos, as well as from some municipalities in the State of Mexico. Mexico.

The total number of consultations given by the Moctezuma Pediatric Hospital in previous years is:

2019: 10,900 Specialty and General Medicine outpatient consultations

2020: 3,292 Specialty and General Medicine outpatient consultations

2021: 2,388 Specialty and General Medicine outpatient consultations

2022: 4,479 Specialty and General Medicine outpatient consultations

