Shakira, strange messages appear in the night under her house: “I came here for you, my love.” And the pop star calls the police

Shakira is in one grip of love. Discovered the betrayal with a young maid e slammed at the door Piquéwaiting for a new accommodation, – with Miami among the most accredited destinations – the pop star lives in Barcelona with their two sons Milan and Sasha. A new beginning, resting on the notes of the recent single, which he recites “Don’t worry, everything will be fine“, a way to heal bloody wounds and move on. Each on its own path. Piqué abandoned to her good nights, Shakira between TV, music and family. However, someone was just waiting for the Spanish footballer to become a bulky shadow and unwelcome in the life of the pop diva to try to break into her heart in an ambiguous way, unsettling and very flashy.

On the night between Sunday and Monday, the street in front of the Colombian star’s house was transformed into a diary of love phrases: “I love you beautiful woman”, “I came here for you, my love”, “I am ready to marry you right now and to support you.” Inestimable declarations for those who wrote them (they were signed by a certain Alex) but less for Shakira, who immediately alerted the police. A serious one alarm bell, considering that in the previous days a man – it is not known whether the same person – had left letters in the mailbox. Continuing to live in Barcelona without Piqué, especially after recent events, could prove to be a gamble and there is a real possibility that the pop star will make the decision quickly leave Spain. Milan and Sasha they would follow the motherbut it is not excluded that the blaugrana player wants stay close to the children. A legal battle, even for the sake of the boys, would be the last resort, but if Piqué intends – as promised to Xavi – to still be the defensive fulcrum of the Catalan team, reconcile everyone’s wishes it will be a difficult tangle to unravel.