Shakira, an alleged 30-year-old secret son emerges from his past: “He claims to have been given up for adoption, he wants 190 thousand euros”

A secret son for Shakira? To disturb the sleep of the pop star is not only the separation from Gerard Piqué and the problems with the Spanish tax authorities. A 30-year-old Colombian, in fact, claims to be the fruit of the love between the singer and Santiago Alarcón, whose name says very little to us Italians, yet he is a well-known South American actor. Santiago himself, as reported by the international media, including 20minutos.es. The actor received the incredible news on WhatsApp. Instead of the “very good morning coffee” Santiago found these two words on the screen of his smartphone: “Hi dad”. “I was amazed, I asked him who he was and he accused me of having abandoned him in 1992. He has been tormenting me for four years” said Alarcón, who had been asked by Pedro, this is the boy’s name. compensation of 835 million pesos, approximately 190 thousand euros.

Santiago has decided to publicly denounce this story, which is enriched with another very greedy detail for gossip from all over the world. Pedro’s mother would be Shakira. “He claims I gave him up for adoption 30 years ago and that his mother, I know you won’t believe me, is Shakira. I swear I’m sorry to mention her, but it is essential to make people understand the absurdity of this accusation ”continued the actor, who is also keen to point out that he never got to know the pop star. “This is all madness. I am the victim of scam and extortion, as well as of a stalking that has been going on for four years ”.

Pedro, however, increases the dose and mentions alleged memories of when he was just a child: “You also harassed me when I was little, my parents told me everything adoptive “. He makes heavy accusations, which Santiago firmly rejects. To make one doubt the veracity of Pedro’s story is also a simple mathematical observation. Since he was born in 1991, it means that Shakira would have conceived him at the age of 14, and Santiago would have become a father at 12. Earliness is fine, but up to a certain point. The pop star, who instead is the mother of Sasha and Milan had by Piqué, has not commented on the story at the moment.

Santiago is also a parent. The actor best known for playing Germán in the comedy drama El man es GermánMauricio Reyna in the telenovela Las Vega’s and the journalist Jaime Garzón in Garzón lives, he has been married since 2005 to actress Cecilia Navia with whom he has two children: Matías and María. More than a shock confession, this story has all the air of being the result of a rant by a mythomaniac.