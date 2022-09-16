Samsung wins 42 design awards for Galaxy Z Flips, custom fridges and more

Samsung has won 42 awards, including two gold, five silver, one bronze and 34 finalist nominations, at the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA 2022).

SamMobile colleagues told us, echoing a note published by Samsung itself, in which the manufacturer from Seoul was pleased to triumph in the International Design Excellence Awards organized by the Society of Industrial Designers of America.

For those of you who don’t know them, and surely there are many of you, these IDEA Awards correspond to a annual awards programand that reward the best achievements in industrial design in no less than 20 categories from home appliances to small consumer electronics.

Its organizers say that behind IDEA lies the intention of reward companies whose products show more innovation in designas well as a greater benefit for the user and society as a whole.

Samsung triumphs at the International Design Excellence Awards with its customizable Bespoke products as great incentives.

Obviously and as expected given the nature of the prizes, the first gold for Samsung came with its new package of kitchen appliances as the South Korean giant has launched in the United States, under the name of Bespoke US Kitchen and including a stove, a microwave, a dishwasher and a refrigerator.

These devices want meet the needs of each user adapting to their requirementsand even allowing customers who so wish to be able to print your own photos on the fridge doors Bespoke through an in-store media ordering service on-line.

Samsung’s second gold signs it the cordless vacuum cleaner Bespoke Jet who had also taken a “Innovation Award” at the CES fair in Las Vegas, which together with his Clean Station brag about an all-in-one design of the most intelligent to facilitate and improve the user experiencefrom the cleaning itself to emptying the vacuum cleaner and storing it in its charging station.

Gallery of images published by Samsung to celebrate these 42 IDEA 2022 awards

As for the awards silver the lucky ones were Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for its high quality construction thanks to the Armor Aluminum, as well as the integration of the S-Pen and its large 14.6-inch AMOLED screen. Not only that, and there were also silver awards for the program Galaxy Upcycling at Homethe Cook Sensorthe Samsung Air Hood and the Samsung India Keyboardwhich makes easy the arduous task of typing in up to 29 Indian dialects.

The bronze awards they were for him Galaxy Z Flip3 and its ingenious coversboth the silicone one with a strap and the one with a ring, all of them awarded by a design that prioritizes ergonomics and functionality.

The samsung response was quick to thank the organization of the IDEA 2022 Awards for the gesture, in a public note by Jinsoo KimExecutive Vice President of Corporate Design Center from Samsung, and which reads as follows:

We will continue to do our best to bring sustainable experiences and creative innovations to our customers.

