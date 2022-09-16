Samsung Galaxy S23: It will have more bezels than the Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S23 has been leaking quite a bit for a few weeks and with not very good news for fans. If you were expecting a design change in the next generation, there is bad news for you. Various sources are confirming that the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 they will be identical. Not only in size, but also in terms of aesthetics. Also, we have already told you that all 3 models will get the same screen sizes. Today a new detail is added that you will not like at all.

Android manufacturers have been at war with the bezels. The high-end ones try to measure each other by optimizing the bevels and making the front ones have less and less “obstacles”. Well, with the next generation of Samsung there will be a setback.

The Galaxy S23 will have more bezels than the Galaxy S22

Ice Universe has been in charge of lighting the fire in their networks. According to him, the Galaxy S23 will be slightly wider and taller than the Galaxy S22. The bad news is that there will be no screen growth: this extra space will be bezels.

Galaxy S22 measurements: 146.0 x 79.6 x 7.6 millimeters

measurements of the Galaxy S23: 146.3 x 79.9 x 7.6 millimeters

That is, the Galaxy S23 will be 0.3mm wider and 0.3mm taller. In turn, this is summarized in 0.15 mm wider bezels on each of the sides. Why is Samsung increasing the thickness of the bezels if it is not going to change anything about the design. And yes, the screens are already confirmed with the same diagonal, so it will not be on these that they grow.

These figures are repeated in the Plus and Ultra models, having the Galaxy S23+ a growth of 0.4 mm instead of 0.3 mm. That is, in this model the bevels grow 0.20 mm. In the Galaxy Ultra it grows 0.1 mm in height and 0.2 mm in width, so it has the least noticeable extra bezels.

Why doesn’t Samsung innovate?

At ProAndroid.com we have criticized Apple ad nauseam for not innovating in the design of the iPhone in years. Now Samsung looks like it will launch a new generation with hardly any changes and with a small setback in the screen bezels.

There are still a few months left to know all the design details of the Galaxy S23although Samsung seems to have a hard time justifying the new devices.