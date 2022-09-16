Rihanna with bangs and black hair, here is the new hair look!

Pop star Rihanna sports a new hair look with bangs And very smooth black hair!

New mom life and new haircut for Rihanna! The pop star has in fact changed her hair look and what better occasion to show herself in public than the high fashion shows? On the occasion of New York Fashion Week 2022 the singer was immortalized with new hair with an extra smooth fold in a dark and dramatic tone.

Here you are the photos and Rihanna’s new hair look among the hottest long winter hair cuts trends for the cold season!

RIHANNA HAIR LOOK WITH FRINGE AND BLACK HAIR

Pregnant Rihanna with her baby bump looks on display had made a lot of talk! Now it’s time for changes and the singer has given herself a new mom hair look elegant but with a dark and dark style. Here she is in the shots of the photographer Jordan Dubreuil with very long hair to which is added a detail that does not go unnoticed: the fringe!

RIHANNA BLACK HAIR WITH FRINGE

For those who love haircuts with bangs, Rihanna with her new hairstyle can give us the right inspiration! For the cold months the pop star darkens her hair with a dye jet black without any lightening and play of color. Together with her partner Asap Rocky she wears a dark black leather outfit matching her new hair look. To give it a more elegant touch there bangs long reach on one side!

ALL RIHANNA LOOKS WITH FRINGE

It is not the first time that Rihanna has opted for a hair look with bangs! Over time the pop star has worn several times the bangs with long or short hair and in different colors. Let’s see together some of the most beautiful hair looks with bangs of the singer.

SHORT FRINGE AND SMOOTH HAIR

Here it is with long black hair and with a smooth fold to which it combines one micro bangs. Also discover Emma Watson with pixie cut and short bangs!

SHORT HAIR WITH COMBINED FRINGES

For those looking for tips for short winter haircuts it is possible to take a cue from a hairstyle from Rihanna’s past. Pixie cut with fringe disheveled with a jaunty and youthful result!

PINK HELMET WITH SHORT FRINGE

Are you in love with the helmet? For the launch of the new Savage x Fenty by Rihanna line, the pop star sported a bob cut with micro fringe and pink hairwhich could be a wig!

COLLECTED HAIR WITH FRINGE

Not only with long or short hair, Rihanna also wore bangs with hairstyles Hair collected with a chignon with a disheveled effect on the nape!

WITH FRINGE AND BLOND HAIR

From black and pink to ai blond hair for the Dior x Rihanna campaign! Here she is with a longer bob cut with slightly longer bangs on the sides.

We invite you to discover all Rihanna hair looks from yesterday to today!

Do you like Rihanna with her hair look with bangs and straight black hair? Have we given you any suggestions for your next cut or color? We look forward to your comments!

