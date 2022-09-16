Ricky Steamboat announces his return to the ring
The best-known legends of professional wrestling return to the ring. A few weeks ago it was “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair and now it’s Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat. Former NWA World Champion and WWE Hall of Fame member will return to the ring to fight in Big Time Wrestling at the Dorton Aren on Sunday, November 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
“Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest of all time, and we are thrilled to bring a legend back into the ring,” said Big Time Wrestling co-owner Steve Perkins. “Interest will be high, and ticket sales will start today“.
Steamship, 69 years old, offered to return to the ring as one of Flair’s possible opponents at the PPV show Ric Flair’s Last Match. This would be his first official match since 2010, when he teamed with his son Richie at a Florida Championship Wrestling event before WWE decided to form NXT.
Steamboat, one of the largest babyfaces in the ring of all time, he initially retired in September 1994 after injuring his back while wrestling Steve Austin in WCW at Clash at The Champions in a match where the United States Championship was on the line. He returned to the ring as part of a storyline with Chris Jericho related to the Mickey Rourke movie. The Wrestler at Wrestlemania 25, teaming with Roddy Piper and Jimmy Snuka. Ric Flair accompanied the legends.
Nicknamed “The Dragon” (the dragon), Ricky Steamboat was one of the best fighters of the 80’s. To highlight his legendary rivalries with Ric Flair and Randy Savage. In WWE he is remembered for several matches, highlighting his fight against Savage at WrestleMania III for the Intercontinental Championship.
