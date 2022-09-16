Review of ‘Ticket to Paradise’: Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s first romantic comedy is a joy

Direction: Ol Parker. Actors: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier, Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo. 12A, 104 minutes.

It’s a joy to watch Julia Roberts and George Clooney fall in love. It is an even greater joy to see them argue. Like bitter exes in Ticket to Paradise Flying to Bali to stop their daughter’s (Kaitlyn Dever) giddy wedding to a local seaweed farmer (Maxime Bouttier), the duo have been treated to a full buffet of acrimonious conflict. They are heirs to that great tradition of silly humor. Think of Claudette Colbert, hitchhiking with a flirtatious flick of her leg to tease Clarke Gable in It Happened One Nightor Cary Grant’s wit’s end versus Katharine Hepburn’s reckless antics in Bringing Up Baby.

Here, when Georgia (Roberts) and David (Clooney) are sitting next to each other at their daughter’s graduation, they fight over armrests. When they sit together on the plane again, they engage in deadly conflict as they navigate a zone of harsh turbulence. And, when they discover that they have adjoining hotel rooms (at this point, the coincidences seem a bit fishy), they immediately get into an argument about David’s thunderous snoring.

Ticket to Paradise recalls the tempestuous relationship that Roberts and Clooney shared as romantic leads in the films of Ocean’s Eleven. Although they have accumulated a good amount of screen time together, even in Money Monster 2016, this is their first genuine romantic comedy as a couple. That it works is largely because its methods haven’t changed. Aside from the prank where a dolphin makes one target David’s crotch (he later claims it’s a leg injury, but the evidence speaks for itself), and some boomers who dance drunk, there is very little here that is funny or silly.

The Roberts/Clooney film rehearsal, then, is the game of word poker played by two people who have always had an air of confidence. They’re the designated adults in the room, so it really doesn’t matter how fiercely they fight; you know they are sensible enough never to dig their claws in so deep that blood spurts out. Issues will always be resolved. And love will inevitably blossom.

Director Ol Parker’s job is all about painting around the two of them, in bright yet soothing tones. He has cast the film in the same mold as The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) and Mama Mia! Here We Go Again (2018). The film casts Bali as a postcard-ready fantasy that will have eager romantics booking flights. But Parker also doesn’t forget that it’s a real place, with real people living in it. The locals, including Bouttier’s Gede and his father Wayan with dry humor played by Agung Pindha, are the key to the story.

Parker’s script, co-written with Daniel Pipski, is far more sentimental than humorous. It is rooted in parents’ fear that their children are such perfect models of themselves that they are bound to repeat the same mistakes. David, at one point, confesses that he is more vulnerable in the highest moments of his daughter’s life: “that’s when you get scared, because you don’t want things to change”.

It’s familiar emotional territory, and Dever and Bouttier feel quite neglected by how smooth and easy their romance is, even though it supposedly provides the film’s central propulsion. Parker seems somewhat aware of this, considering he took the easy route and cast Billie Lourd as Dever’s best friend from college. In essence, she plays the same weirdo bon vivant that steals the scene as in book smart 2019: hysterically amused while always having a minimum of two cocktails on hand. Lucas Bravo from Emily in Paris he also delivers the perfect and very goofy comedic reactions as Georgia’s flirtatious French pilot boyfriend, Paul.

Combined, Lourd and Bravo provide a key antithesis to Roberts and Clooney’s sophisticated gimmick. They are the right ingredients. Parker uses them in the right amounts. It’s (almost) enough to justify the fact that the movie ends with a freeze frame in the middle of a jump.

‘Ticket to Paradise’ will be in theaters starting Tuesday, September 20