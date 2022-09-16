Review of the services that IMSS provides in Family Medicine Units begins – El Sol de Parral

The review of indicators and strategies of the services that are currently provided through the Family Medicine Units (UMF) begins, this with the aim of improving the service of the beneficiaries.

These measures are part of the immediate actions implemented by the new head of the IMSS in the entity, Enrique Ureña Bogarín, whose one of its objectives is to raise the quality of care for those who visit public clinics and hospitals.

The foregoing was organized during the first work meeting for the analysis of the subject, where the coordinators of First Level Care, Public Health, Public Health Nursing and others related to the service were present.

Ureña Bogarín assured that the staff needs to redouble efforts to improve the service that is currently provided to the beneficiaries of the entity, for which tasks will be implemented to follow up

“I am committed to fully complying with the instruction I received from the regulatory directors to raise the quality of the service, which is why we began the work in the state of Chihuahua in an intense and committed manner with the people of Chihuahua,” he said. .

It should be noted that Ureña Bogarín took protest on September 6, 2022, so these are one of his first actions as the new head of Social Security in the state of Chihuahua.

At the time, it was mentioned that the projects, public policies and strategies implemented by the Institution at the national level would be given continuity to strengthen the health conditions and social security of the beneficiaries in the entity.