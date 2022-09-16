Reese Witherspoon’s 2022 Emmy Awards dress is inspired by the one she wore in ‘Legally Blonde’

if you are one 90s kids, surely you have seen a million times ‘Legally Blonde’. The film, which premiered more than twenty years ago, has marked an entire generation and there is no fashion lover who does not remember Elle Woods.

For many, she was one of the first style icons on the big screen and Reese Witherspoon (the actress who played the Harvard student) has reaffirmed her power at the 74th Emmy Awards. The gala has been marked by Lizzo’s speech and Zendaya’s milestone, but When it comes to nostalgia, Reese has won the battle.





Witherspoon has appeared in a sequined Armani dress that has set off all the alarms. To see it, We couldn’t help but think of one of Woods’ most iconic designs: A blue (not pink, as expected) fitted sequin dress.





Armani’s dress is dyed a midnight blue that is a far cry from the hue Elle Woods wore back in 2001, but the straight neckline and the fabric full of sequins are maintained. There are indeed notable differences, but we love to think that Witherspoon has traveled back in time to get inspiration for her latest style choice. She long lives one of the most popular blondes of the seventh art.

Photos | Gtres, ‘A very legal blonde’