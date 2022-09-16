Red Bull confessed that they directed the development of the car towards Max Verstappen (Photo: REUTERS/Johanna Geron)

At the last Italian Grand Prix, Sergio Perez He was almost a second away from Max Verstappen in qualifying and in the race he finished sixth, thus having another weekend below expectations and falling to third place in the Drivers’ World Cup.

While the reviews around Czech they rotate for not being able to put “the best car on the grid” in the first positions, as it did Valtteri Bottas with Mercedes during the previous years, more and more Red Bull characters claim not to have given the best possible car to Perez.

First was Helmut Marko, who claimed to have adapted the RB18 to Max’s skills, after the learning period they had in the first weeks; later it was Christian Hornerwho confirmed the different flooring in both cars, and was finally Pierre Wache the one who confessed to having removed the car from the conditions of the Mexican.

Checo Pérez drove at the same pace as Verstappen during the first races of the season and even beat him in two classifications (Photo: REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini)

Pierre Wache is the technical director of Red Bull Racingwho prior to Italian Grand Prix He went to a press conference with other managers and gave details of how they directed the development of the car in favor of Max, which is why Czech “It is more difficult” to match Verstappen.

“I think there have been several reasons (for which Checo’s performance dropped), but the main factor has been the balance and the confidence in the car compared to the beginning of the year, when it was a little more balanced for him and less for Max”, explained the French manager.

The French engineer explained that the direction in which the car was developed moved away from the initial configuration and that could have cost him pace, so for Czech Perez It has become difficult to compete against Verstappen the rest of the year.

“After (updates), finding a suitable setup for him (Perez) is quite difficultto make him feel confident enough to beat or fight Max.”

Pierre Waché, Technical Director of Red Bull Racing (Photo: Red Bull Racing)

According to the words of his own Czech Perezyes there are different elements between the two cars, because although he specified that there are not many, he did make it clear that the ground of both are different and he announced that it will continue like this for the following races.

“There are small differences (with Max’s car), he is much more comfortable than I was at the beginning of the season”, affirmed the man from Guadalajara, who has found it difficult to exploit the maximum of a car that now has greater oversteer in the curves.

For this reason, the Austrian team would have introduced a new flat bottom to the Red Bull of Czechwhich could be focused on the following season and, incidentally, help balance the car, since currently the weight is focused on the front axle of the RB18.

“We just have different floors for now and that’s how it’s going to be. We will have this floor for the next events and we will try to get a better reading”

This with respect to the flat bottom of the single-seater; however, for the comfort of Czech with his RB18 has moved away so much, a large part of the reasons went through the weight balance with which the car was made.

It is speculated with a greater weight on the front axle in both RB18which produces greater oversteer in the corners, one of the effects that most favors the Dutchman’s driving style and which was encouraged by the updates to the single-seater throughout the year.

