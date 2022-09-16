Raúl Jiménez’s injury will still last a few weeks and he will travel to Mexico to continue rehabilitation

The Mexican player has missed the last days of English football and will not play against Manchester City this weekend either

The Mexican striker Raul Jimenezwill not play this weekend with him Wolverhampton Wanderers due to a groin/groin injury and will later join the Mexican National Team squad, but only to continue the recovery process.

The Mexican player has missed the last days of the premier league due to physical problems and will not play against the Manchester City this Saturday.

As announced by the wolves In a statement, Jiménez will continue the rehabilitation process with the medical team. This can last several weeks.

Next week the striker will go to the national team, but not to play, but to continue the rehabilitation plan with them.

Before the drop of Jimenez and of Sasa Kalajdzicthe wolves hired Diego Costawho was free and had not played professionally since December.

Raul Jimenez with the Wolves Getty Images

Diego Costa signs for Wolves

The Wolverhampton Wanderers confirmed the signing of the Spanish striker Diego Costafor the remainder of the 2022/2023 season.

The attacker, who has not played an official match since December 2021 in Brazil, received a work permit a few days ago, after the English Federation initially rejected him due to his lack of activity, but the wolves appealed.

Coast33, has already played in the English league at Chelseawhere he won two premier league. The striker has passed the medical examination with the wolves and will join the template Bruno Lagewho has lost one of his signings this season, Sasa Kalajdzicdue to an injury to the anterior cruciate knee ligament, and that also has the Mexican striker Raul Jimenez with physical problems.