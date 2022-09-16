Randy Orton Health Status Update

Randy Orton has been carrying pain in his back that required a surgery that would keep him away from those involved, in the worst case scenario, until next year. Little has been known until then, although his RK-Bro partner, Matt Riddle, at the time commented that he was doing well in his recovery.

► Randy Orton will continue for a good time outside the strings

Randy Orton has been absent from WWE programming since May when he and Matt Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos in a match that unified the tag team titles of both brands, and which resulted in the attack brutal from the members of The Bloodline to The Viper.

A recent report by PWInsider has suggested that the former WWE Champion will be out of action for a little longer, although he did not give further details.

“Randy Orton has had a long time off to deal with a back problem”

Following Orton’s injury, Matt Riddle focused on his singles career and challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on the June 17 edition of SmackDown, which he would lose. He then engaged in a feud with Seth Rollins that would culminate in another loss at Clash at the Castle. However, in both cases, has shown that he has not forgotten The Viper and has resorted to using part of his arsenalNot to mention the fact that he’s also made quite an impression in the ring.