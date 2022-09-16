Price of the dollar today September 15, peso loses the session

Today, Thursday, September 15, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0765 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses 11.81 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.0834 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, in today’s session the data on retail sales in the US transcended, which registered an increase of 0.3% during the month of August at a monthly rate, where a setback in the category of gasoline stations stands out. at a rate of 4.2% during the month due to the decrease in the prices of this type of energy.

This contrasts with a 2.8% increase in automobiles and auto parts; where he warns that the amounts are not adjusted for inflation. It also points to a drop in industrial production during the same period of 0.2% in the neighboring country for the same month.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0834 – Sell: $20.0834

: Buy $20.0834 – Sell: $20.0834 HSBC : Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.34

: Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.34 Banamex : Buy: $19.45 – Sell: $20.55

: Buy: $19.45 – Sell: $20.55 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.72

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.72 Banorte: Buy: $18.87 – Sell: $20.32

Buy: $18.87 – Sell: $20.32 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.96 – Sale: $20.74

Purchase: $19.96 – Sale: $20.74 IXE: Buy: $18.83 – Sell: $20.29

Buy: $18.83 – Sell: $20.29 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.72

Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.72 Monex: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.35

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.35 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.89

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.60

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.60 Santander: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.5600 – Sale: $20.5930

Purchase: $19.5600 – Sale: $20.5930 Banregio: Purchase: $19.01 – Sale: $20.60

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 19,834.2 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.08 pesos, for $23.03 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

