Prepare a sweet and sour shrimp curry in the style of Selena Gómez

Selena Gomez continues to advance on its way to add new and tasty dishes. That is why in her series Selena + Chef summoned Padma Lakshmi, model, presenter of the cooking reality show top-chef and author of Tomatoes for Neela, a New York Times Best Seller, to learn how to make a typical Indian recipe: Sweet and Sour Shrimp Curry.

“Shrimp curry is a typical dish from South India. It is a very simple homemade meal, it is not difficult to prepare. It is also a super healthy dish. It has no calories and a lot of protein”assures the renowned chef to Selena Gomez.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker