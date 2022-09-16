Prepare a sweet and sour shrimp curry in the style of Selena Gómez

Selena Gomez continues to advance on its way to add new and tasty dishes. That is why in her series Selena + Chef summoned Padma Lakshmi, model, presenter of the cooking reality show top-chef and author of Tomatoes for Neela, a New York Times Best Seller, to learn how to make a typical Indian recipe: Sweet and Sour Shrimp Curry.

“Shrimp curry is a typical dish from South India. It is a very simple homemade meal, it is not difficult to prepare. It is also a super healthy dish. It has no calories and a lot of protein”assures the renowned chef to Selena Gomez.

If you want to make the sweet and sour shrimp curry, how do you prepare them? Selena Gomez You can not miss the step by step of this recipe.

Sweet and sour curry is a typical South Indian dish. It is easy to make and very tasty.

Sweet and sour shrimp curry

Ingredients

4 shallots

cups of cherry tomatoes

1 yellow bell pepper

ginger

2 cloves of garlic

preserved moroccan lemons

? cup dried apricot

2 dried chilies

½ teaspoon fennel seeds

½ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon turmeric

2 or 3 teaspoons of oil

3 tablespoons of butter

450 grams of raw shrimp

1 lemon

½ cup chopped cilantro

Padma Lakshmi is a cook, host of the cooking reality show Top Chef, and the author of Tomatoes for Neela, a New York Times Best Seller.

Preparation:

Peel and cut the shallots in half and then into thin strips.

Cut the cherry tomatoes into quarters and the yellow bell pepper into cubes.

Peel the ginger and cut it into strips as thin as possible and then into cubes.

Cut the apricots into small cubes. And the pickled lemon too.

Put the oil in a frying pan and bring to medium heat.

Add the fennel seeds and cumin to the pan, add the shallots, garlic and ginger. When the onions are transparent and crystalline, add the two dried chilies. Add the yellow pepper, salt and turmeric.

Add the tomatoes. If you notice that the pan is getting dry, you can add the butter.

While the preparation is cooking, remove the shrimp from the refrigerator. Salt them. Sprinkle them with lemon juice and let them rest for a few minutes.

Add the pickled lemon and apricots to the tomato preparation. Add the shrimp. Stir evenly, they will cook very quickly

Add the coarsely chopped coriander, stir well. Leave it covered, with the burner off for a few minutes.