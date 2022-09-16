Ñusta Picuasi, the tiktokera known as the ‘Ariana Grande de Otavalo’, wants to become a professional singer | Social Networks | Entertainment

His name is synonymous with the viral in social networks. It all started with a cell phone that his parents gave him for his virtual classes during the pandemican artifact that also served her to fulfill an aspiration she had since she was a child: sing.

In less than a year, the teenager from Otaval Ñusta Picuasi jumped to viral stardom with your videos on social networkswhere he continues to amaze his followers with his splendid covers of famous songs by Bruno Mars, Natalia Lafourcade and others, interpreted in Kichwa, in Spanish and even in English.

Ñusta Picuasi, the Ecuadorian artist who captivates with her voice on TitTok, is emerging as a musical promise

the young woman, 17 years oldhas a new dream to fulfill now that he has finished high school: to train professionally in singing and vocal technique to become a great artist. For now, we will see Ñusta as the protagonist of a campaign that extends through posters and billboards for the telephone operator Claro. In this context, the “Ariana Grande from Otavalo”, as some media call her, spoke with this newspaper in what has been her second visit to Guayaquil.

Q. Can you remind us how was the process by which you decided to sing on social networks?

R. I didn’t use social networks before, but I like to sing since I was 6 years old. My brother Julio told me: “Why don’t you create social networks?”, and I wasn’t sure, until one day I said yes. I first created my account on Facebook and YouTube; there I started little by little only with covers. My followers encouraged me to create TikTok and Instagram accounts as well. I did better on TikTok; I was more welcome there.

Q. How has your family reacted?

R. My brothers, especially, are always following me on networks; they are happy for me; They tell me that I have grown, that what I have done is bearing fruit. My parents… they don’t use social media, but they notice that I’m making the music and I’m on TV. They are very happy for me.

Social media day: an industry in which in Ecuador you can earn from $1,000 to $30,000 per month

Q. Do you receive hate in social networks? How do you deal with it?

R. I think that all of us who are on social networks receive that. In my case, there are people from my own community, that is, indigenous people, who think that because I am indigenous I should not sing these songs, that I should only sing in Kichwa or folk songs. That’s the negative part. But there are more people who are supporting me and tell me that it is a nice thing that an indigenous person is doing something new. Yes, I have sung in Quichua, always in line with the music that I like, such as songs by Shakira, Avicii, Måneskin.

Q. What are your favorite artists?

R. Since I was a child I have been inspired by the style of Ariana Grande, Natalia Lafourcade and Adele.

Q. How was the first time you heard them?

R. In my family we are ten brothers; everyone has the musical taste of him. It was my brother Inti who instilled in me the songs of that style. I also like classical music and playing Mozart and Debussy on the piano.

Q. What is your dream as an artist?

R. I would like to work on my own compositions and release my album.

Q. And sing live, too…

R. I recently had my first concert in Otavalo, and it was a great concert. It was very nice. That’s when I realized that it’s something that really excites me, because it filled my heart with joy to see people sing the same way with me. So yes, I want to continue with this.

Q. How did you feel at your first concert?

R. I wasn’t afraid of maybe being wrong; What did make me nervous was that maybe people didn’t like the way I sang. But when they called my name, people got excited, they greeted me from below. It was prettier, and that gave me a lot of confidence to go out. I gave it my all and I really liked the songs I performed, like some cumbias from Los Angeles Azules; and also ballads, like down to the root, by Natalia Lafourcade; and some mixes with electronic music.

Leonardo Sefla, the young man who goes viral on social networks after being caught in the indigenous mobilization

Q. What other plans do you have for the future?

R. I would like to study a course to learn more vocal technique, singing, because I want to continue exploring music more; and I would also like to learn composition. I want to focus on music completely.

Q. What do you do when you’re not singing? What is a normal day like for you?

R. On Saturdays I always go out at six in the morning until eight at night to the Plaza de los Ponchos; there we sell tapestries, all handmade. Instead, on the other days, well, I make my videos, I try to release new songs and also during the day I help my mom. (AND)